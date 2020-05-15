I really miss dining out at Santa Fe’s outstanding restaurants. So many cuisine choices. I am sure many others feel the same. I certainly empathize with the owners and employees, and understand that they want a definitive opening date. Try to help out with takeouts.
I saw on MSN news a photo from a restaurant that had reopened. The patrons were enjoying their dining wearing bandannas and masks. It sure did not look like fun.
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
Joe, step up
Dear Joe Biden: You keep asking for my endorsement. You have it.
But if you want more from me with more contributions and door-knocking, you need to show that you understand we are ready for another world. Not the one that most politicians promise when they wave their electability banner, but one where leadership deeply reflects the needs and wishes of the people. We need you to realize the world is not quite as it was back in your vice presidential assignment, and we need you to be the one whose supposed compassion is more than electoral words, but rather the evolutionary truth of the moment.
We need a leader who reflects upon the suffering of so many who die because they can’t get health care and one who takes Earth and all it provides as the source of it all and acts accordingly with Green New Deal directives so our children and grandchildren will have a future.
Dominique Mazeaud Santa Fe
Required reading
I suggest that those who want to reduce Social Security and not provide unemployment compensation to those affected by the virus take time to read one of the most prescient things ever written about money and economics.
New Mexican author Eugene Manlove Rhodes in 1909 wrote a short story titled, “The Enchanted Valley.” It should actually be required reading in every business school in the country. Besides that, a lot of cowboys would tell you certain things don’t make anything grow unless you spread them around.
R.K. Hill Jr. Santa Fe
Not indifference
One large raspberry to Richard F. Johnson (“Hysterical reaction,” Letters to the Editor, May 5) for his fact-challenged, misleading and heartlessly unsympathetic rant against government measures to stem the American death toll from COVID-19.
He disingenuously mocks the 2.2 million casualty estimate that came from a March 16 study by British epidemiologists without telling us that it was predicated upon a “worst-case scenario” in which there were no control measures by governments or changes in personal behavior. Since the exact opposite happened, we are, as I write this, “only” at 77,655 U.S. deaths.
His counterproposal — voluntary measures — citing Sweden and Japan, is made wholly without acknowledgment of the great cultural and sociological difference between those countries and ours. Johnson also fails to mention that Sweden’s death toll from the virus is roughly 20 times that of its immediate neighbors Norway and Finland. Indifference is not the answer.
John House
Santa Fe
A great business
About Kaune’s Neighborhood Market: Owner Cheryl Pick Sommer and her staff have been endlessly helpful, thoughtful and efficient in this pandemic time. That The New Mexican would find fault and write criticism on the front page (“Santa Fe-area stores accused of price gouging,” May 9) is mean-spirited at best.
Shame on the paper for not pointing out the good qualities that many are now exhibiting but instead pointing fingers at the wrong people — just what we don’t need.
Joan Baker
Santa Fe
