In the face of Great Britain's disastrous Norway campaign in May 1940, the back bencher Leo Amery made one of the greatest speeches in Parliament's long history, calling for the resignation of his party leader, Neville Chamberlain. Amery concluded with the words of Oliver Cromwell, who told his political enemies: "You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go." How pallid seem the recent statements of Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and a few other Republicans who refused to speak similar uncompromising and devastating words about President Donald Trump's actions years ago when it would have counted. It took the American people to say to Trump, "In the name of God, go."
Jim Hopkins
Santa Fe
Free-for-all
The madness of King Donald surpasses the imagination. If anyone else in a position of responsibility were behaving as he has been — urging Georgia's secretary of state to find enough votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in that state — that person would be subject to involuntary commitment.
And now dozens of members of Congress are going along with his claim that the election was stolen, turning a formality in election law into a free-for-all that casts doubt on their sanity as well.
Welcome to the Benighted States of America.
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
We won
Our team won, 57-43. But members of the other team say the scores are rigged and that they won. We checked the scores three times and have photo documentation of the contest, which shows they are wrong. But still they insist. If you ran into a sore loser like that, what would you do? Unfortunately, backing out of the league is not an option.
Claude Phipps
Santa Fe
Access matters
I applaud Melanie Wood for her clear, informed opinion piece (“Repealing 1969 abortion law should be priority,” My View, Jan. 3) stating the pressing need for the Legislature to repeal New Mexico’s 1969 punitive, outdated abortion ban during the 2021 legislative session. Laws that block access to vital, essential reproductive healthcare, including abortion, have the greatest negative impact on low-income, young New Mexicans. I join Wood in affirming that all New Mexicans deserve to have autonomy over our bodies, to plan the kinds of families we want, and have access to the full range of affordable, reproductive health services, including abortion.
Amelia Bauer
executive director
Noise For Now
Santa Fe
Belly flop
Yvette Herrell’s first entry into national political waters was a complete belly flop. In deciding to vote against the acceptance of the electoral votes in the 2020 election, the freshman congresswoman decided that she is more concerned about her political standing within her party, than she is advocating for the wishes of the majority of the people of New Mexico. Since she has challenged the results of the election, maybe she would be willing to have New Mexico surrender its five electoral votes in exchange for her seat in Congress, thus restoring Xochitl Torres Small. Remember her name and face as you should see her picture hanging in the post office, for treasonous acts, along with the other “ReTrumplicans” who are willing to undermine the foundation of our democracy. They are more loyal to themselves politically than to the United States and its Constitution, despite the oath they took, witnessed by God and country.
Ray Moya
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.