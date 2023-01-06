My wife, Sandy, was struck recently by a vehicle while crossing the street in downtown Santa Fe. She is recuperating and is in rehabilitation care locally. We are so grateful to the many friends who have brought us food, gifts and loving wishes. Although the accident occurred almost three weeks ago, the police report was finally released today. I'd like to thank publicly the efforts of Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth and Michael Garcia in helping us getting the report released. Thanks again to all.
Richard Snider
Santa Fe
Working together
The recent opinion pieces ("Forests in danger; time to act is now," My View, Jan. 1, and others) criticizing the recent Living with Wildfire listening session have missed the point. Don’t we want to have a dialogue? The listening session was sponsored by the Santa Fe County Commission along with WildEarth Guardians and The Forest Advocate. The Fireshed coalition was invited to participate and declined. Both Commissioner Anna Hamilton and myself were in attendance and I moderated the meeting.
Dominick DellaSala’s comments presented a conservation alternative and emphasized how important defensible space around your home is. Fire is not the only answer, just the most economical one; except, when it escapes, as we saw with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and other fires. We are not living in the 1880s; we are now living in a climate crisis and it is 2023. We must adapt to the climate change and the lack of biodiversity we are experiencing now. The forest is not a fireshed. It’s a watershed! Let’s all work together to protect it, making it truly healthy and resilient with genuine restoration.
Anna Hansen
Santa Fe County Commission, District 2
Santa Fe
A favorite
Oh my, please don’t remove Tundra from the comic strips ("Tired of 'Tundra,' Jan. 2, Letters to the Editors.) It’s one of my favorites. You don't have to read it. Thank you for printing the comic strips in color.
Liz Hinds
Santa Fe
Preserve the corridor
On behalf of the members and friends of the Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association, I write to add our support for passage of the Preservation of the Old Pecos Trails Scenic Corridor legislation.
Our building and surrounding property have been landmarks in the scenic corridor since 1964, when the club building was erected. We are grateful that John Gaw Meem designed the site plan and building to blend into the landscape, away from the road. Meem was ahead of his time both in recognition of scenic value and awareness of its fragility. The Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor is a prime example of this fragility and must be protected.
Brenda Manning
president, Santa Fe Woman's Club and Library Association
Santa Fe
Making football safer
The recent alarming injuries to professional and college athletes playing team sports require a wholesale change to the rules governing these “sports.” One change that would have significant impact would be to institute the “red card” rule used in soccer — that when a player uses excessive force, such as targeting, an aggressive tackle that endangers an opponent, or other such misconduct, that player is automatically removed from the game. In addition to that player leaving the game, the coach cannot substitute another player, which means the team plays the rest of the game with one fewer player on the field. This simple change would substantially decrease these dangerous outcomes. Time to get serious, folks.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
Mask up, nurses
I was upset with the picture of the school nurse ("School nurse role evolving," Jan. 4). With the increase in RSV and flu cases, along with the new surge in COVID-19, all school nurses should be wearing masks to prevent the spread of these viruses. The article states that "School nurses are responsible for promoting healthy practices." This should include wearing a mask when treating students. Pediatric wards are in crisis around the state. A nurse should set an example and prevent the spread of these viruses.
Rick Salazar
Santa Fe
Bring it back
Having seen the result of draining the swamp, I want the swamp back.