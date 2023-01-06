My wife, Sandy, was struck recently by a vehicle while crossing the street in downtown Santa Fe. She is recuperating and is in rehabilitation care locally. We are so grateful to the many friends who have brought us food, gifts and loving wishes. Although the accident occurred almost three weeks ago, the police report was finally released today. I'd like to thank publicly the efforts of Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth and Michael Garcia in helping us getting the report released. Thanks again to all.

Richard Snider

Santa Fe

