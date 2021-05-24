Thank you for the Washington Post piece by Perry Bacon Jr. (“American democracy is in big trouble,” Commentary, May 21). Now, I challenge The New Mexican to heed his warnings and honestly describe the Republican Party. For example, I believe the headline, (“N.M. GOP kicks off convention in Texas,” May 15) continued the pretense that what the GOP has become is normal. It’s not.
Every article about the GOP should mention its (1) continual radicalization and inability to govern (i.e. compromise on anything); (2) incapability to accept reality and instead embrace lies and conspiracy; and (3) ongoing antidemocratic practices. If the GOP is not held accountable and obliged to tell the truth, starting with the “Big Lie” about the election being stolen, then our democracy will continue to erode. This is a party that has resolved to grab power by cheating and lying, rather than looking internally to develop a platform that will resonate with more voters. And no issue lets everyday Republican voters off the hook — they do not get to rationalize this.
Carrie Morgan
Santa Fe
Punishment?
So, whenever anyone topples something in the city of Santa Fe, all they face is community service?
Helen Fuentes
Santa Fe
Beautiful ‘Bien’
While appreciating that Letters to the Editor sections traditionally are set aside for airing grievance and venting one’s spleen, I’d like to call a brief truce to praise the award-winning writers and photographers who contributed to the 2021 edition of Bienvenidos. What a talented crew.
In a few pages, I went from meeting dynamic U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to trekking through the Pecos high country with the ghost of Vernon Bailey, courtesy of author William deBuys and photographer Don Usner. Kristen Davenport and photographer Gene Peach offered a hawk’s-eye view of the Río Grande del Norte National Monument. Thanks to the bestselling author Dan Flores, I was introduced to the Canadian River Gorge.
If all that beauty so close to home doesn’t make you want to hit the trail and celebrate the season as we emerge from a pandemic nightmare, you might be residing in the wrong state.
John L. Smith
Santa Fe
Change for the worse
Once I lived in Santa Fe, capital city of New Mexico. Now I live in Santa Feaux, capital city of New Calitexico. So sad.
Gail Robertson
Santa Fe
Too much deterrent
I thought our stockpile of nuclear weapons was mainly a deterrent to other nations. Why do we have to build 80 pits a year at an enormous cost and risk to all of us when currently we have enough weapons to blow up the Earth many times over? Will we be safer increasing the quantity and value of the deterrents?
Los Alamos is hiring hundreds of people and building giant buildings to gear up for this life-destroying task and is paying them much more than the going wage in New Mexico. It will end up depleting the supply of skilled electricians, engineers and plumbers who already are unavailable, to do the work of destroying our planet. Longtime employers already are losing skilled employees to the increased wages Los Alamos lab is offering. And it will be creating very toxic radioactive waste and sending it on our public highways to WIPP, which was supposed to close in 2024. What are we letting happen here?
Claudia Page
La Madera
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gail Robertson you are so right, I guess there is so many people that moved here that never really had a connection with the real Santa Fe sad, because if they did they wouldn't put up with Webber taking down the culture and the real Santa Fe brick by brick.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.