I was not surprised to see, on the day after the election, Councilors Roman Abeyta and Signe Lindell reintroduced an ordinance that could change the landscape of our city. It would allow developers to construct six-story buildings up to 75 feet tall, apparently with no architectural design standards and no public input under certain conditions. This would be in effect anywhere around Santa Fe in certain designated districts and would be subject to only simple administrative approval. I believe the changes are designed to help the developer in Las Soleras move forward with his project. More impacts could come in the future with simple changes to the ordinance by future administrations, thus allowing more taller buildings around our city.
The Santa Fe Planning Commission considers the ordinance Nov. 18. This is all being done with no early neighborhood notification meeting explaining what impacts the new ordinance would have on neighborhoods. I have said this before — we don’t mind getting our hands dirty helping plan our future. Don’t rush this. I urge everyone to speak out.
Rick Martinez
Santa Fe
Safety for all
So our legislators, to ensure their own safety, have decided to ban firearms from the Roundhouse. Now, how about extending the same level of security to the rest of us, your constituents, who go to work, to shops and to venues? C’mon you big, brave (or is it scared?) Servants of the People. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Michael Gold
Santa Fe
Courting trouble
We use the city of Santa Fe’s public tennis courts and are concerned by the lack of maintenance and accessibility. We have visited and surveyed all 19 courts and found the following conditions. We think the eight courts at Atalaya, Larragoite and Herb Martinez are not playable due to deteriorated surfaces. The two courts at Fort Marcy were converted into six new pickleball courts, with new surface, nets and windscreens. The five courts at Alto are in good condition. The four courts at Salvador Perez are playable, but their surface is starting to deteriorate and one court was re-lined for pickleball.
That means tennis players in Santa Fe currently have only nine playable courts. None of these courts are in the southwest or south-side neighborhoods. This is not about tennis vs. pickleball. We have played both. We are concerned not only about the condition of the tennis courts but also about the lack of courts, both pickleball and tennis, in the south side and southwest neighborhoods. We all deserve well-maintained and accessible parks, recreational facilities and open space. Regina Wheeler, director of the city’s Public Works Department, and Melissa MacDonald, acting director of the city parks, have told me that they have prioritized obtaining the funds to repair all of the city’s courts starting with those that are currently unusable. Let’s hope the mayor and the city councilors follow through and get this accomplished before next spring.
Janie Miller and Maggie Odell
Santa Fe
Paying tribute
The board of directors, staff and entire Communities In Schools community mourn the death of William (Bill) C. Carson on Oct. 30. Bill passed away in Maryland where he and his wife, Georgia, have lived for the past several years. Bill and Georgia moved to Santa Fe in 1995, continuing his family’s history in New Mexico — his grandfather, Will Carr Lane was the second territorial governor of the state. Bill was the founder of the Salazar Partnership and the founding board president of Communities In Schools of New Mexico. Bill’s life passion focused on improving educational experiences for children, especially those living in poverty — work he further addressed in his position as president of the city of Santa Fe’s Children and Youth Commission.
“For children to know that there is a person who truly cares about them, and cares that they succeed in school, is probably one of the most important gifts that an adult can give to a child,” wrote a teacher who nominated Bill and Georgia to be Santa Fe Living Treasures in 2007. “I really believe that their good hearts will always continue to beat in the halls of Salazar Elementary, for they helped give it a new life.” In 2019, Communities in Schools established the Carson Honor Society to pay tribute to Bill’s legacy. Designed in partnership with Bill, the Carson Honor Society provides awards to graduating Santa Fe public school seniors who have shown perseverance and resilience. To learn more, visit www.cisnm.org.
Robert Apodaca
board president
Julia Bergen
executive director
Communities In Schools of New Mexico
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.