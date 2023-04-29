Regarding possible ex parte communications among lawyers for Avangrid, the Public Service Company of New Mexico and the Public Regulation Commission: Purely “procedural” discussions do not violate rules prohibiting ex parte discussions with decisional authorities, but these exceptions are a narrow gate, not a freeway (“PRC, utility lawyers had one-sided talks ahead of filing,” April 26). When Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera claims Avangrid’s (and later PNM’s) ex parte discussions with the PRC regarding reopening the merger proceeding were not prohibited “because we have not made any decisions,” he misses the point.

Rather, these communications led the PRC to act jointly with Avangrid and PNM to repudiate the prior PRC decision and move to consider the merger afresh — a move that already has substantive consequences. When the PRC was first approached by Avangrid, it should have required Avangrid and PNM to put their request and future communications in writing as a matter of public record, where the utilities would have the burden of proof. By acting solely on the basis of ex parte discussions on the most important matter before it, the PRC arguably has tainted the proceeding, as well as the integrity of it and future commissions.

Paul Fox

