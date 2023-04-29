Regarding possible ex parte communications among lawyers for Avangrid, the Public Service Company of New Mexico and the Public Regulation Commission: Purely “procedural” discussions do not violate rules prohibiting ex parte discussions with decisional authorities, but these exceptions are a narrow gate, not a freeway (“PRC, utility lawyers had one-sided talks ahead of filing,” April 26). When Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera claims Avangrid’s (and later PNM’s) ex parte discussions with the PRC regarding reopening the merger proceeding were not prohibited “because we have not made any decisions,” he misses the point.
Rather, these communications led the PRC to act jointly with Avangrid and PNM to repudiate the prior PRC decision and move to consider the merger afresh — a move that already has substantive consequences. When the PRC was first approached by Avangrid, it should have required Avangrid and PNM to put their request and future communications in writing as a matter of public record, where the utilities would have the burden of proof. By acting solely on the basis of ex parte discussions on the most important matter before it, the PRC arguably has tainted the proceeding, as well as the integrity of it and future commissions.
Paul Fox
Santa Fe
The goat
Two Shasta County, Calif., sheriff deputies drove 500 miles to take a goat from a 9-year-old girl, then slaughter it (“What a little girl’s goat tells us about factor farming,” April 24). Way to go, 4-H. That’ll teach her.
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Just say no
I urge Santa Fe County commissioners to reject the proposal to absorb 1,100 acres of land on the north side into Agua Fría village. This proposal is a huge problem for individuals in my age range: young adults. Many of us are in the market for a home; however, homes are getting more and more and more expensive. Both sides of my family live in Santa Fe, and it’s a beautiful place to live and I would love to purchase a home. However, if the prices continue to increase, it might push a lot of people away.
Vicente Avila-Miramontes
Santa Fe
Which society?
Our current reality is Them vs. Us.
Comatose vs. Woke;
Unlimited gun ownership vs. well-regulated Militia;
Rejecting climate change vs. saving Earth;
Anti-science vs. proven knowledge;
Intolerance vs. positive compromises.
Book-banning vs. First Amendment freedom of speech;
Fringe parental control over educational policies vs. accountability by school boards;
Unfair college costs vs. government-funded student training;
Funding private schools vs. public education.
Abortion control vs. women’s rights;
LGBTQIA2S+ censorship vs. human rights;
Risky privatized Social Security/Medicare vs. guaranteed retirement/health care benefits;
For-profit health insurance vs. Canadian-style universal health care.
Subsidizing the rich and corporations vs. fair/equal tax laws;
Monopolies vs. market competition;
Minimally regulated corporations vs. intelligent safety/employment regulations;
Money is speech vs. corporations are not people.
Disenfranchising voters vs. universal voting rights;
Two-tier justice system vs. equal justice for all;
Treason vs. Rule of Law in our democratic Republic;
Legislation controlled by bribing lobbyists vs. politicians ethically representing the People.
Which society do you prefer?
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Seize the moment
Reopening, reconsideration, rehearing: Some entities are going to make a great deal of money if the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger is allowed, but it won’t be the ratepayers of New Mexico. Our state can become a leader in distributed renewable energy; we do not need a huge company owned thousands of miles away to maintain a centralized electricity system. Instead of pushing for this merger, our governor should be finding ways to bring together the scientists, engineers and investors to create solutions to supplying electricity, so utilities like PNM do not have to look to foreign investors to do the job. Utility companies should be locally owned. We have a perfect opportunity to create distributed electricity supply using the renewable resources we have; we simply need the leadership to make it happen.
Nancy Murphy
Santa Fe
Tanking the economy
The Republicans, always solicitous of the rich, keep giving them tax cuts. When it comes to balancing the budget, they prefer to immiserate the miserable, imposing work requirements on recipients of Medicaid. These are the people already struggling to pay their bills, make the rent, find day care for their kids and put food on the table. It’s true that $4.5 billion — the amount they want to recoup by beating up on the poor and the struggling middle class — is a lot of dough. But Elon Musk could pay it off and still have $39 billion left. Or they could easily tax the ordinary rich — those with $50 million or more — and pay it off in a few years.
But they are too lily-livered to inflict pain on the rich; it’s much easier to do it on the poor, who are used to suffering and whose voices can’t be heard in the clink of money. If they can’t get their way, these penny-wise and pound-foolish guys, always ready to expand the defense budget, are willing to see the U.S. economy — and the world’s with it — sink into chaos. Prepare yourself, folks: If the economy tanks, it will be thanks to these humorless clowns.