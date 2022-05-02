So very good to hear New Mexico is investing in our youngest by expanding the number of families eligible for free child care. Using the figures from the article, some $9,000 to $17,000 per year that parents now spend so they can go to work will be available to support the lives of their children.
Maybe some of the families will spend the dollars on fresh fruits and vegetables because of what the young brains are learning in that accredited childcare center. It is delightful to hearthe state is supporting expertise in early brain development with stipends to staff. I hope we can find a way reward these dedicated staffers with salary increases after they learn these skills and keep them where they have positive impact on the states' youngest brains.
Leonard Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
Behind the headlines
I was very disappointed in the article by Daniel J. Chacon ("N.M. gov. among least popular in the nation," April 29). When did the New Mexican start campaigning for the Republicans? Morning Consult is a marketing company. It is owned by a Republican, Michael Ramlet, and financed by James Murdoch, the youngest son of Rupert Murdoch. Why would you publish an article connected to the Murdochs? The article is questionable just by being connected to the Murdochs. You have a lot to answer for in publishing such a scathing article.
You owe the voters of New Mexico and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham an apology. This is the second time you have published an article that I find questionable. Are you now a conservative newspaper? Will you now be publishing news in the style of Fox News? Just asking.
Sarah Daly
Santa Fe
Solid standards
I am pleased to speak up for the state’s proposed clean car standards. My own experience with electric vehicles runs from great to frustrating. In 2016 we leased a peppy Ford Focus EV for three years. It required a mere $47 in maintenance costs, to rotate the tires once. But with a 65-mile range, we looked forward to one with longer range and a robust charging infrastructure. Sadly, at the end of the lease in 2019, no reasonably priced long-range EVs were available in New Mexico and few charging stations were outside cities.
We got a used all SmartEV for $7,500. It’s great for around town, when I’m not using my electric bike. But for trips out of town we had to settle for a hybrid. Adoption of new clean car standards will require automakers to reach 7 percent EV sales by 2025. This is a significant step up the glide path toward full electrification.
Ken Hughes
Transportation Chair
Rio Grande Chapter, Sierra Club
Santa Fe
Great gathering
We were fortunate to have the 2022 United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit in Santa Fe. People from all over the United States attended. I was honored to represent the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It is very important to combat energy climate. Last year, the United States deployed more solar wind and battery storage in American History. Investments in clean energy helps the cost of protecting communities.
I am also grateful for those who helped Kitchen Angels in Angels Dine Out on April 21 by eating at the designated restaurants who were supporting Kitchen Angels. We are very blessed with this support for our community.
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
Drop the test
Ending the exams is good news ("Exam requirements to end for teachers," April 30). Twelve years ago, I took the test required for certification in language arts. It included one question on Shakespeare and one question (equal weight) on contemporary African drama. I've taught Shakespeare several times over. African drama? Well, no.
P.J. Liebson
Santa Fe
Fix the meters
Hooded parking meters seem to be Santa Fe's solution to broken meters, while keeping parking revenue high. Given the downtown parking shortage, allowing parking at the hooded meters would provide additional parking and real incentive for repair.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe