I want to commend Arthur Panaro for his letter to the editor (“Stiff at heart, mind,” July 11). Many times I have tried to understand the mindset of a mass shooter. As a family therapist, my job was to explore people’s thoughts and feelings. When discussions with my peers would arise about what could be in the head of a mass shooter, we would come up with a few possible logical explanations, but nothing was as well stated as Panaro’s letter encapsulated.
For a time I worked to provide mental health services in California, and so I well remember how mental health always had to scrape for money when it came to human services in our county. Hopefully, governments will begin to appreciate the need for psychological help and be able to budget more dollars for those struggling. It would benefit all of us.
Jane S. Weiskopf
Santa Fe
See La Emi
Recently my wife and I were fortunate to attend the new La Emi Flamenco show at the Benitez Cabaret at The Lodge at Santa Fe. I have seen Flamenco before, but this performance took it to a new level of variety and excitement. Emi and her troop performed traditional and more contemporary dances with unique choreography, great staging and lighting and amazing energy. If you have not been to see La Emi, you are missing a wonderful opportunity provided in The City Different. She performs at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday until September 4.
Randy Randall
executive director
Tourism Santa Fe
Punishing victims
About shopping carts: Punishing the local merchants is not the answer. Merchants are the victims of misdemeanor larceny. That’s punishable by a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for the theft of these carts, which can cost more than $250 each. That doesn’t include all the merchandise in the thousands of dollars also being stolen from these stores. Next, when I have property stolen from me and the city recovers it, will I also be charged a fee to have my property returned to me?
Rick Kilkenny
Santa Fe
Healing rifts
I am not the first to suggest it, but I think the best veteran banners placements would be along Paseo de Peralta, with some being placed on the streets where the honorees lived at the time of their enlistment. They would be easily accessible by families that sponsored them and would provide a good history lesson for tourists and folks currently living in those neighborhoods. Also, it’s a good way to start healing some of the current rifts in Santa Fe.
Bob White
Santa Fe
Pancakes praise
Once again, the Rotary Club’s Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast brought much joy to our community and so many others from around the country thrilled to be here at such a special time. As the Rotary Club’s “Official Ambassador of Pancakes,” it warmed my heart to walk the Plaza and talk to many visitors who were here at the right time to experience how one of the oldest cities in the United States celebrates Independence Day. They couldn’t wait to go home and tell their mayor they needed to do something similar in their city. So much fun was had by all. Some of our locals said it’s one of the times of the year they visit the Santa Fe Plaza, and they look forward to seeing old friends. Some said they spend the whole day on the Plaza just enjoying life.
As I stood back and watched the kindness shown by our Santa Fe police officers and heard the applause from the crowd to the firefighters as they walked through the Plaza to get their pancakes, it warmed my heart. The music on the bandstand and the weather were perfect. It doesn’t get any better. To friends, neighbors, Rotarians, pancake flippers, city workers and all who helped make this event so special, I thank you. And, thank you, Rotary; I know it is a lot of work, but congratulations on a job well done. Hallelujah, praise the Lord, amen! And, God bless America.
Joni Brenneisen
Santa Fe
Geek warning
Dear Twitter, someone should have told you to beware of geeks bearing grifts!
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.