According to an article in The New Mexican (“Financier faces more sex charges,” July 8), registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, recently arraigned in New York, “also has been accused of assaulting teenage girls in New Mexico.” Despite this, there appears to have been no investigation by either federal or state officials of Epstein’s alleged crimes at his Santa Fe County ranch. These serious accusations must be investigated.
Mark L. Asquino
Santa Fe
Hard to understand
Linda Chavez’s Trump-praising letter almost made me fall off my chair (“Driving displays of moral outrage,” Letters to the Editor, July 5). Sexually assaulting women is equal to “having a thing for pretty women?” It seems Chavez has a thing for soulless, heartless, ruthless and lawless wannabe dictators. That’s so anti-American and so anti-Christian. Shame on her.
Brigitte White
Santa Fe
Declaring independence
If our great national embarrassment, Donald Trump, is somehow successful in getting his illegal question about citizenship placed on the 2020 census form, we will not answer it. Moreover, we will take our Sharpie felt-tip pen with permanent black ink and “redact” the citizenship question from the census form. That will be our declaration of independence.
William Brown and Raye Highland
Santa Fe
March, sing, vote
As my artist friends were waiting to join the Madrid Fourth of July Parade (“Quirky Madrid celebrates Fourth,” July 5), as peace flag bearers, the reporter for The New Mexican asked me, “Do you think patriotism is waning in this country?”
My reply was a resounding “no.” My friends and fellow artists march, sing, participate and vote! This is a country of free speech, and if you don’t like someone’s point of view, tough. Get out there and make your voice heard.
We love our country. Just go and visit a developing country sometime soon, and you will return to kneel and kiss this soil. Patriotism isn’t dead. I was taught well by my ancestors who came here to be free. Imagine, every person counts.
Liz Paterson
Spirit in Art Gallery
Madrid
The rule of law matters
Cicero, Roman Republic statesman, senator and consul, once said, “I am a slave to the law so I can be free.” He understood that without the rule of law, a democratic republic could not exist. Certainly, he would have recognized the warning signs that we now see occurring in our own democratic republic.
The president takes millions of hotel and resort payments from foreign governments in contravention to the Constitution’s emoluments clause. The government inhumanely imprisons refugees on our border and in doing so violates our own asylum laws as well as the Geneva Conventions. Former government attorneys say the president committed obstruction of justice based on evidence in the Mueller report. In the case of Cicero, he saw laws and democratic traditions routinely violated, and he saw the end of the Roman Republic before he lost his own head and life. We can only hope that our lawmakers will intervene and stop these violations before it is too late.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
Headline deceiving
Steve Terrell’s article (“PNM’s proposal for coal blasted,” July 5) should have been titled, “Former GOP staffer supported by Koch brothers blasts PNM’s proposal for coal.” That title might have helped readers, skimming the story, to understand what the article really exposed: that the Public Service Company of New Mexico, despite what some critics feel are insufficient efforts, plans to spend $10 million to address severance pay; $2.8 million for job training and education for displaced employees; $6 million for economic development; $12 million for a community displaced workers fund and $1.8 million to assist Native American workers. I don’t believe The New Mexican supports “fake news,” but headlines can be grossly misleading.
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe