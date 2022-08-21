The newspaper noted $2.45 billion in “new money” may be available for legislative appropriation (“Projected budget windfall: $2.45 billion,” Aug. 18). This sets off a significant debate on how to spend or how to save said funds. So let me jump in early to say there is a way to get long-term payback on this money and do good by the health of New Mexicans, as well. We ought to put solar panels at every school and university and government agency, along with adding a few windmills to balance the solar power. Much of the energy will go into the grid to provide better reliability in summer months, but we’ll get a double return as schools pay less in power bills for many years to come, while relieving the public of paying for more utility investments.

Further, the government has noted public power systems can have the same federal assistance as private utilities in building renewable energy. This comes as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Putting the solar panels at schools and universities also reduces the stress on local power grids, making reliability for local delivery of energy better and reducing need for upgrades. And, of course, local schools won’t need to ask for as much from local taxpayers. It’s a start.

Shane Woolbright

