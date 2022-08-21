The newspaper noted $2.45 billion in “new money” may be available for legislative appropriation (“Projected budget windfall: $2.45 billion,” Aug. 18). This sets off a significant debate on how to spend or how to save said funds. So let me jump in early to say there is a way to get long-term payback on this money and do good by the health of New Mexicans, as well. We ought to put solar panels at every school and university and government agency, along with adding a few windmills to balance the solar power. Much of the energy will go into the grid to provide better reliability in summer months, but we’ll get a double return as schools pay less in power bills for many years to come, while relieving the public of paying for more utility investments.
Further, the government has noted public power systems can have the same federal assistance as private utilities in building renewable energy. This comes as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Putting the solar panels at schools and universities also reduces the stress on local power grids, making reliability for local delivery of energy better and reducing need for upgrades. And, of course, local schools won’t need to ask for as much from local taxpayers. It’s a start.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Lack of experience
There is a humorous meteorologist, Brick Tamland, in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a 2004 American comedy film. So who does the GOP nominate for New Mexico governor? It’s a humorous weatherman, Mark Ronchetti. In addition, the oil and gas industry is pouring big money in Ronchetti’s campaign. To gain political contributions from conservatives in his party, Ronchetti, now an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, seems simply to reflect the views of the right wing. As a weatherman, he seems to know nothing about climate change. He opposes immigrant amnesty because he says it incentivizes illegal immigration. He is strongly against abortion. This political opportunist even voices his support for Trump’s effort to build a wall along the border with Mexico. In addition, I believe Ronchetti wants to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which would cause 23 million Americans to lose their health care. This cold-blooded political novice would even lower Medicaid costs that would help the poor.
New Mexicans should vote for the incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and not for New Mexico’s own “Brick Tamland.”
Greg Lennes
Las Cruces
Teacher training
With nearly 70 teaching positions still unfilled, we understand the struggle Santa Fe Public Schools is facing. The pandemic made the education profession — an already essential role — even more critical in our children’s lives. We need to make sure we invest in and support our teachers. At Western Governors University, a nonprofit online university, we are doing our part by making sure our future educators can earn their teaching degrees at about half the cost of other comparable institutions nationwide — and at their own pace. In fact, our Teachers College was named the best for quality and value by the National Council on Teacher Quality and the top school in the nation for graduating new STEM teachers, subjects where school districts report the majority of shortages. Let’s work together in New Mexico to ensure we have an abundant supply of this critical workforce.
Linda Battles
regional vice president
WGU South Region
Austin, Texas
Checks on set
Regarding the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust last October, I’m wondering if hiring an ombudsman to be on set during intense production scenes when guns are involved might be helpful. In this role, they could oversee the choreography of the scene and have the final say that the gun has been thoroughly checked and is safe for that particular scene. In addition, they could try to solve other issues of concern regarding the production. From all that I’ve read, the production was moving quickly to stay on budget. Had one more person been on staff to review the script, props and shots for that day, it may have ensured the right gun and correct ammunition had been tested and was available. I don’t want to make this complicated issue more troublesome, but I do wonder if an objective third party might have provided an additional set of checks prior to filming.