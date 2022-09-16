Every day I walk with a friend along the Santa Fe River. It is the highlight of my day. Sometimes, after a rain, there is water in the river and we humans give thanks. So do the trees and bush, the birds and lizards, all the precious wildlife that connect with us.
All across our state it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the water challenges ahead of us are only getting more difficult. Rivers are drying, native species are being pushed to the brink of extinction, and farmers are having to make do with less and less water. All the while the impacts of climate change are increasing. It’s never been more critical to face these challenges head on.
New Mexico is putting together the essential 50-year water planning process, but more can be done. An investment of $15 million in the Strategic Water Reserve now is an investment in a climate resilient future for all New Mexicans. Given the state’s budget surplus of nearly $4 billion, making such an important investment seems like an easy choice. Please let the governor and your representatives know that we want them to fund the Strategic Water Reserve.
Dianna Woods
Santa Fe
Pay attention
I urge folks to read Peter Beinart's recent piece in the New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/26/opinion/antisemitism-israel-uae-saudi.html). In that piece, he articulates how weaponizing antisemitism to defend Israel has eroded its meaning. Given America's exceptional financial and political support for Israel, it makes sense that Americans pay close attention to the misdeeds of our "friends" (e.g. Israel & Saudi Arabia). I care for my Jewish brothers and sisters just as much as I care for all of humanity. Longing for justice in my ancestral homeland does not make me an antisemite.
Said Assali
Santa Fe
Avoid fire misinformation
With reference to the piece ("Citizens must speak up for forests", My View, Sept. 4) these kinds of misleading laymen statements — such as, that there is “little evidence supporting the assertion that fuel reduction (thinning and controlled burns) prevents wildfires” — risks compromising the timely workings of the Forest Service in implementing essential and reformed wildfire management activities. They negatively impact the resilience of our forests. For those concerned about this critical issue, you may want to take a look at this recent publication by actual wildfire specialists: "Counteracting Wildfire Misinformation," by Gavin Jones and others. Google the title to find the article.
Robert D. Kirmse
Santa Fe
Enjoying Navajo Lake
Friends and I returned recently from a very pleasant camping trip at Navajo Reservoir. That's a remarkably different experience than the one recounted in ("Report from the field: Navajo Lake campground is a mess," My View, Aug. 14). At Sims Mesa the two bathrooms we encountered were spotless with hot showers. The hosts were often seen cleaning diligently, doing their maintenance rounds, picking up trash and even pulling goatheads. Clearly understaffing is a problem for our state parks in these post-pandemic days. I believe patience and expressed appreciation is always helpful.
Maggie Odell
Santa Fe
Stop spot zoning
Regarding the proposed Old Pecos Trail development seeking re-zoning: The city needs to start adhering to zoning regulations already in place and stop all the spot zoning it has been engaging in to appease the desires of developers who care little about the character of Santa Fe. Councilors — preserve our city.
Alder del Tangio
Santa Fe
Doesn’t add up
Viagra is as easy to get as going to your nearest candy store. Meanwhile, the choice of women’s preventive contraceptive care is more and more difficult. Go figure?