Every day I walk with a friend along the Santa Fe River. It is the highlight of my day. Sometimes, after a rain, there is water in the river and we humans give thanks. So do the trees and bush, the birds and lizards, all the precious wildlife that connect with us.

All across our state it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the water challenges ahead of us are only getting more difficult. Rivers are drying, native species are being pushed to the brink of extinction, and farmers are having to make do with less and less water. All the while the impacts of climate change are increasing. It’s never been more critical to face these challenges head on.

New Mexico is putting together the essential 50-year water planning process, but more can be done. An investment of $15 million in the Strategic Water Reserve now is an investment in a climate resilient future for all New Mexicans. Given the state’s budget surplus of nearly $4 billion, making such an important investment seems like an easy choice. Please let the governor and your representatives know that we want them to fund the Strategic Water Reserve.

