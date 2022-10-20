The city has a policy of managing weeds and invasive plants in an intermittent schedule rather than weekly. This policy leads to overgrowth of vegetation and a significantly difficult task in removal. I removed weeds from my property over the weekend. I used shovels, not hand trowels. The task required great care, time and concentration. Aside from the weeds growing adjacent to my property, I have noticed invasive trees by the Santa Fe River near my home. One seldom sees such growth near East Alameda, which is well managed. Why are invasive trees allowed to grow in the West Alameda river corridor?

Nicoletta Munroe

Santa Fe

