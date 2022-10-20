The city has a policy of managing weeds and invasive plants in an intermittent schedule rather than weekly. This policy leads to overgrowth of vegetation and a significantly difficult task in removal. I removed weeds from my property over the weekend. I used shovels, not hand trowels. The task required great care, time and concentration. Aside from the weeds growing adjacent to my property, I have noticed invasive trees by the Santa Fe River near my home. One seldom sees such growth near East Alameda, which is well managed. Why are invasive trees allowed to grow in the West Alameda river corridor?
Nicoletta Munroe
Santa Fe
Lacking a record
I’m having an impossible time trying to understand how Mark Ronchetti seems so sure he can “take on the governor on crime.” It’s as ludicrous as Herschel Walker “taking on the Democrats on the economy.” Neither has a record or qualifications to do any such thing. How can voters believe assertions made by totally unqualified candidates? This is scary. Maybe if Ronchetti were asserting that he was going to do something to address climate change, then maybe it might be reasonable to assume he had some background there.
David Gurule
Santa Fe
A Shanahan fan
Please keep Kim Shanahan’s column on building in Santa Fe. I always read it, look forward to doing so, and learn a lot and get helpful information from this column. It is one of the highlights of the Sunday paper for me. It is always thoughtful, well researched, well written and deeply informed about our community and what’s happening.
Christine Warren
Santa Fe
Easy peasy
In response to the editorial (“Voters: Know your rights at the polls,” Our View, Oct. 18) I voted early at the County Clerk’s Office. All the poll workers couldn’t have been more helpful, from the lady who told me which table to go to for the ballot to the gentleman who made sure the ballot registered in the tabulator machine. There was no attempt by anyone to tell me who or what to vote for. The only instruction was to be aware the ballot was two-sided. Hats off to the clerk and everyone working at the polls.
Thomas Nichols
Santa Fe
Keep moving
Our state land commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, is up for reelection. I urge my fellow citizens to vote for her. While she is not often in the news, she has accomplished a great deal during her first term and deserves another. Better stated, we deserve another term of her tremendous leadership. She is the steward over all state public lands. That includes our oil and gas leases and leases related to solar and wind facilities. She is responsible for a significant increase in revenues, while balancing the mix of renewable and traditional energy sources. She has tripled our renewable energy production. She has championed the use of those revenues to support New Mexico’s new “pre-K for all” education initiative. Providing our kids with the pre-K opportunity is an essential part of improving future education results. Let’s continue moving forward on education and renewable energy. Vote for Stephanie.
Martha Kallejian
Santa Fe
Fighting crime
Republicans believe they have their surefire campaign issue. They falsely assert Democrats are solely responsible for rising crime in America. Greenhorn Mark Ronchetti even wildly claims crime in New Mexico is the fault of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Coincidentally, the advertised break-in of his own house occurred under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Sadly, Democrats seem to miss the logical counterpoint. A huge factor of crime rising in America is the continued refusal by lockstep Republican legislators to address the seriously increased gun possession and violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record: 45,222. Sensible gun legislation is pro-life. Ronchetti’s webpage states that he staunchly opposes all gun safety reforms. He is endorsed by the National Rifle Association. Kindly, he tweeted his thoughts and prayers after the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Vote for Democrats.