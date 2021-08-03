The health insurance companies need to step up to the plate regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s not complicated. If you are not vaccinated, then your health insurance is not renewed. Or it’s renewed with a steep premium increase. I suspect a lot of the holdouts would change their mind if they thought they would lose their coverage.
Tony Bonanno
Santa Fe
It’s sprawl, y’all
In a recent letter to the editor by David Hopson of Dallas (“Not to worry,” July 30), Hopson took umbrage from a quote of mine from a recent interview stating that we do not want Santa Fe to be like Plano, Texas. I apologize to Mr. Hopson and all Texans if he thought I was disparaging Plano and the people of Texas. I have been to Plano, and it’s a fine city with fabulous people and many great qualities. However, I referenced Plano because it is a small city, not much bigger than Santa Fe, and because of growth and lack of foresight in its planning, the citizens of Plano must contend with the negative effects of sprawl.
Plano is right up there with the five worst cities in terms of time spent commuting. The only cities that were worse were Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Jersey City, N.J.; and New York City. Santa Fe is experiencing tremendous growth, and we are limping along with an outdated development plan from 1999. If we continue this path, Santa Feans will have to cope with the aftermath of sprawl and poor planning. I have great respect for Texas, as our neighbors, and Texans are our kindred spirits in keeping Santa Fe the City Different. I have such a high regard for Texans, in fact, that I married one.
Roger Carson
Santa Fe
Maintain Marty
I play golf frequently at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. The course is in dire need of the city’s attention. We recently lost a very experienced golf superintendent, and one reason was not having enough workers to do the work.
We need the city to step up and hire a qualified golf superintendent — someone who understands the workings and maintenance of a golf course. Marty’s is also in need of “boots on the ground” now. In other words, hire workers to do the maintenance that is needed. After all the recent rain, the course looks green and lush. However, that is the top layer. There is much knowledge involved in maintaining a golf course — pesticides, bunker maintenance, irrigation, etc. Marty’s is where so many out-of-town visitors play, and it is imperative that we maintain the course to the degree we have in the past. We ask that the city immediately turn its attention to hiring a new golf superintendent with the knowledge requisite to manage a golf course. We also ask that staff be hired to do the necessary work.
Betty Worrell
Santa Fe
Worthy sacrifice
Like Donald Trump, Paul J. Gessing (“Heinrich’s coming for your stove and gas heater,” My View, July 25) deliberately distorts the truth and appeals to the worst in humanity with fear. He knows Sen. Martin Heinrich is not calling for the removal of gas stoves from everyone’s homes, but he says it anyway.
Like Trump, he refuses to acknowledge that consumption of fossil fuels, including natural gas, are destroying life as we know it on Earth. To avert the worst effects of climate change, we all will have to make sacrifices transitioning to a sustainable energy future. Is cooking with an electric stove to make life better for our children and grandchildren really such an unbearable burden? While he decries “radical environmentalists,” it is Gessing and his fearmongering ilk who are the radicals, willing to sacrifice a livable planet for short-term fossil fuel industry profits.
Jeff Sussmann
Santa Fe
Choose life
I find it strange that my Republican friends oppose abortion, oppose assisted suicide, oppose birth control, etc., because they somehow violate Holy Writ. Yet these same people have no qualms about opposing masks and quarantines, reflecting an unwillingness to follow the biblical injunction (Deuteronomy 30:19) — “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.”
David Blacker
Albuquerque
David, I am not a Republican and I don't think taking the shot is a party issue, but if a person choses to take the risk of getting ill what do you care if your vaccinated. People want to wait until there is full approval on the vaccine or they have antibodies or what ever their reason it is their choice as Americans. Not everyone has a measles shot, or flu or? we allow choice on abortions which kill more people than the virus, do we hound them to the point of nauseum. I believe in the shot, mask and choice.
