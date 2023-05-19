Interesting how the Second Amendment has morphed from “a well regulated Militia” to really mean a well-armed and unregulated populace. I have to jump through more hoops to have a car. While on the subject, I would like to get the address for the New Mexico chapter of the “well-regulated militia” as I would like to correspond with them. I’ll wait.

Having direct connections to those murdered in Farmington, I am disturbed by the coverage of the event focused solely on the shooter (who cares) and the self-congratulating, back slapping of the various authorities and their “heroes” for doing their jobs for which they are compensated. Truly a word that has lost its true value and meaning because of its constant bastardization and overuse. A 2-year-old boy calls 911 — hero! A guy sticks his leg out and trips a fleeing felon — hero! How about a bit more coverage of the actual victims and what has been lost by and of them, instead of waiting for an obituary? Do the obit for the shooter so we can ignore it by choice.

David Ford

