Interesting how the Second Amendment has morphed from “a well regulated Militia” to really mean a well-armed and unregulated populace. I have to jump through more hoops to have a car. While on the subject, I would like to get the address for the New Mexico chapter of the “well-regulated militia” as I would like to correspond with them. I’ll wait.
Having direct connections to those murdered in Farmington, I am disturbed by the coverage of the event focused solely on the shooter (who cares) and the self-congratulating, back slapping of the various authorities and their “heroes” for doing their jobs for which they are compensated. Truly a word that has lost its true value and meaning because of its constant bastardization and overuse. A 2-year-old boy calls 911 — hero! A guy sticks his leg out and trips a fleeing felon — hero! How about a bit more coverage of the actual victims and what has been lost by and of them, instead of waiting for an obituary? Do the obit for the shooter so we can ignore it by choice.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Get training, militia!
Michael Roybal’s letter (“Precious right,” Letters to the Editor, May 16) was published the day after an 18-year-old “lunatic” with an assault weapon killed three and wounded others, including two police officers, on the streets of Farmington. It articulates the faith our founders guaranteed each individual, sane or not, the right to use military gear to destroy the very union they envisioned.
The Founders would have been lunatics themselves to believe an AR-15 in the hands of every human who covets one could somehow, magically, automatically, assure the survival of liberty. If our Founders didn’t foresee arms that could kill scores in seconds, they did prefigure citizens devoting time to train with a local, state-supported militia to defend their communities. That is what the Second Amendment is about: the effort necessary for freedom — not the unregulated, irresponsible, unfettered access by any random son-of-a-gun to any random gun.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Preserving rights
The folks who are so concerned about their Second Amendment rights are the ones who should be first in line to support gun control. If they want their rights preserved, they should be willing to take the responsibility to pass legislation to safeguard the public from those who misuse Second Amendment rights. Instead, they don’t have meaningful solutions to the gun violence problem.
There are so many reasons to pass gun control regulations beyond what we have right now that it is impossible to discuss all of them in this format. Let the Second Amendment supporters use reason and logic to pass laws that help create a safe environment for all so they can justify their passion for gun ownership. It will take stricter gun laws to accomplish this goal. They should be all for it. And stricter gun laws in no way would destroy Second Amendment rights. What a leap that is!
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
Seek solutions
Three women were slain in Farmington on Monday by a troubled 18-year-old who had been scheduled to graduate from high school this week. Earlier this spring, a law-abiding citizen was killed in his doorway by Farmington police officers who went to the wrong address.
Can we have a mature discussion regarding the Second Amendment? Can we examine drastically increasing taxes on assault weapons to pay for the senseless slaughter occurring all over the nation? Can we mandate that prospective owners be evaluated by a mental health professional before the sale takes place, and that these mental health professionals guarantee the individual’s maturity? Can we enact a $10,000 application fee for assault weapons with a legally enforced mental evaluation? Those are some possible solutions.
In most cases, the Founding Fathers were wise in keeping the language of the U.S. Constitution vague. Roughly 25 years ago, the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado was unique. Not so today. I am unconvinced that the Founding Fathers, in their most outrageous visions of the future, conceived of the gun violence happening now.
Too many congressional representatives have revealed their support for House Resolution 1095, which would make the AR-15 the national weapon. The controversial co-sponsors are GOP Reps. Barry Moore of Arkansas; Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; George Santos of New York; and Colorado’s Lauren Boebert.
Joe Hubbard
Aztec
Leaders aren’t listening
The National Rifle Association has convinced conservatives that liberals want to abolish the Second Amendment. As a liberal, I totally support the Second Amendment. What I refuse to support is access to assault weapons for anyone not in the armed forces.
To resolve the issue of mass shootings, there must be some give and take on both sides. So why are the U.S. citizens still being held hostage by the NRA? Our representatives aren’t willing to give up their extra income earned by ignoring the wishes of constituents.
Gale Olsen
Santa Fe
Show the carnage
Warning: Some readers may find the following disturbing. How many times have we all heard those words, or a paraphrase of them, as we watch TV news? It is a ubiquitous cautionary note that precedes news footage that has already been cleansed of “disturbing images.”
I think the time has come to put some context into the debate about guns and gun violence. Broadcasters, let us be disturbed. Show us the victims of mass shootings — let us see their mangled, obliterated bodies after they’ve been blown apart by military-style assault weapons. Let your audience see what these weapons can do.