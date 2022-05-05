It’s impossible to drive around Santa Fe without noticing the massive infestation of new, ugly, sprawling apartment complexes. These monstrosities are allowed under the guise of providing “affordable housing.”
The irony, of course, is that virtually none of these new apartments will be at less than “market value” rates; certainly not enough to make a real impact. The city allows developers to pay a fine to skirt zoning regulations.
Wait, what? So, for a few bucks more (which costs, of course, are passed on to renters), they’re allowed to destroy the nature of our city?
I suggest a new approach: the city begins construction of its own housing projects. Yes, government controlled housing; price controlled housing.
We’ve lived in cities where such entities exist and do extremely well. They provide decent, truly affordable housing for many thousands of people.
One such development in Tacoma, Wash., transformed a dilapidated area into a beautiful neighborhood of modest-sized, Arts and Crafts-style bungalows.
It is fabulous. Allowing developers, often from out of state, to plunder the land for a fast profit and leave us to clean up after them is unconscionable.
We are becoming “anywhere USA” without achieving the necessary goal of providing for the nonaffluent. And this does not even consider the obscenely inflated demand for water and essential services such as police, fire and medical.
Enough of politicians kowtowing to the moneyed interests to the detriment of the general public.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Ruthless competitors
With all respect to Lillian Montoya, president/CEO of Christus St. Vincent (“We want the best care right here in Santa Fe,” My View, May 1) it is my belief that she is not aware of how her beloved Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has coerced many of Santa Fe’s best, brightest, most-loved and respected physicians to abandon their flourishing private practices and get sucked under the Christus St. Vincent umbrella/would-be monopoly of medical care in our city.
Thank goodness for Presbyterian Hospital’s caring, compassionate staff.
The presence in our city of this alternate hospital and its services are a welcome roadblock to an unchecked spread of greed to control our city’s medical care.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Turnabout for the court
I have this to say to the U.S. Supreme Court: You are the group that jumped out of the box, took over the election process and made George W. Bush president despite two clear conflicts of interest. You are the group that decided the Citizens United case and converted the election process into a money game.
You are the group that allows at least one of your members to continue to vote on political issues where he has a clear conflict of interest.
Now you are concerned that someone may have violated ethical rules and leaked a draft opinion.
“For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” Hosea 8:7
James Snead
Santa Fe
A monthly warning
Each month I write a letter to the editor. I keep on doing what I can to to discourage the election of Trumpian Republicans. It’s sad that repetition works. Even the highest-ranking Republican leaders still seem unwilling to denounce Trump’s efforts to illegally overturn the 2020 election. Democracy is at stake. My letters may not change many minds, but if even one voter is persuaded not to support a Trumpian, my effort is worthwhile.
Remember, it’s the Trumpians who are taking away women’s right to choose.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Fund the enforcers
Kudos to the New Mexico Environment Department for the action it took last month in adopting strengthened regulations for the release of methane into our air. This is a huge win for all citizens, but these regulations are only a start. Detection is the first step.
It must be followed by repair and cleanup of oil and gas wells that pollute. I urge the Environment Department to use all tools in the arsenal to pursue violators.
The department is woefully short of funds. There are only 18 inspectors. That’s not enough to police all the wells in this state, even if the National Guard were enlisted.
Our Legislature must fund the departments that police the industry. The improved regulatory statues will simply have no teeth until the state funds inspectors and the new technology and legal muscle to police New Mexico’s vast number of wells.
Susan Bell
Santa Fe
