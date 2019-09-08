Innocent people who just want to live

The Trump administration has finally reached the bottom of the moral abyss. Caging children, separating families — that’s pretty close to the bottom. But now, even suggesting that the nation evict people who have come to this country legally for life-preserving medical care? It would be a certain death warrant. I watched a young, vibrant teenage girl from Spain being interviewed on TV; her medical issue was a life-threatening, congenital heart condition requiring highly skilled medical care. She was so innocent and sweet, with a captivating smile. She had been ordered to leave this country and return to Spain where she cannot receive lifesaving care. What kind of country is this administration creating? We can afford to care for her. Why would we throw out innocent people because they just want to live?
Stephen Farber
Santa Fe
Devastating to all
After seeing all the terrible news on the Amazon burning and deforestation, I couldn’t help wonder why the world does not realize the real economics of this issue. Since the Amazon area contains the lungs of the Earth, couldn’t we contribute on a per country basis a fee (depending on population) to keep it intact?
The Brazilian people and others deserve an incentive not to destroy this vital resource. We need a worldwide economic plan to stabilize this region for all of our continued existence.
Rebecca Vitale Mandich
Tesuque
Building Zozo
Thank you for the winning article about the Wilson family and their tradition of hauling the pieces of Zozo out to Fort Marcy park for generations (“Zozobra’s designated drivers,” Aug. 30).
As a small kid in the 1950s, I was utterly terrified of Zozobra, with its dark, looming, black eyebrows and scary red open mouth and agonizing growl. We were living above Old Taos Highway overlooking Fort Marcy park. A particular memory: I was supposed to be taking a nap and recall watching out of my bedroom window as vehicles pulled up and men began to assemble the marionette. Only then did I internalize that Zozo was in fact make-believe and get past my fear.
My family attended the burning of Zozobra every year. Magical memories remain of this strange and unique tradition of Santa Fe that I later happily shared with my own family.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Sad new normal
With no public announcement, the Trump administration began ordering parents of children undergoing lifesaving treatment to leave the country within 33 days or be deported, knowing that without continuing the treatment available only in this country, they would soon die. It’s hard to think of this in terms other than state-sponsored murder, driven by hatred of immigrants with brown or black skin. It would take our country one step closer to barbarism to allow President Donald Trump and White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller to make a “new normal” out of such racially motivated murder. The administration might be reversing course on this reviled policy, but for me, this evokes a cri de coeur and aggressive nonviolent protest.
Guilford Dudley
Tijeras
A different take
I was stunned to read opinion writer Nancy Gibbs (“How we treat other people’s children matters,” Commentary, Aug. 27) assert that being a good parent is no virtue (but looking out for others’ kids is the real test of humanity).
I suggest she tell all of the abused, neglected, starved and even murdered children (to the last she can go talk to their tombstones) in New Mexico that there’s no particular virtue in being a good parent. These little ones might have a different take on the subject.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe