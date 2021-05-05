The nation again earned poor marks (a C-minus) on the American Society of Civil Engineers’ recent infrastructure report card. In New Mexico, 32 percent of roads are in poor condition and over 4,000 bridges are structurally deficient. Leaders like Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who was recently appointed to the Senate committee covering transportation, can help by first considering what already works. Freight rail received the highest ASCE grade across 18 categories — largely because railroads were found to have invested $260,000 per track mile in 2020 (about $25 billion annually on average recently). Freight railroads, including the six across New Mexico, boost businesses, spur development and cut down on congestion and greenhouse gases emissions, all while paying for their own networks. Heeding rail’s example and having other transportation users pay for their own upkeep would make it easier to fund much-needed investments and make our infrastructure a catalyst for growth once again. Let’s restore the user-pays principle.
Michael Gaynor
GoRail New Mexico state director
Washington, D.C.
Beginning of the end
In Rob Martinez’s column (“Cinco de Mayo has significance for Mexico and New Mexico,” History Matters, May 1), he writes that the battle at Puebla on May 5, 1862, was “the beginning of the end of French rule in Mexico.” Actually, it was the beginning of the beginning, not the end, of French rule. The first waves of French expeditionary forces landed in Veracruz, Mexico, in January and the spring of 1862, and they began marching to Mexico City in April. The Mexicans stopped their advance at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, forcing the French to retreat. This was a great victory, with the relatively young, inexperienced Mexican army defeating a mighty European army. But the French received reinforcements and marched once again to Mexico City in March 1863.
This time, they defeated the Mexican troops in almost every encounter and arrived in Mexico City on June 10, 1863, eventually establishing Maximillian of Austria as emperor of Mexico. The elected Mexican government of Benito Juárez continued to function, particularly in the north of Mexico, and the Mexican army continued to fight the French with little success. The real “beginning of the end of French rule in Mexico” occurred when Napoleon III, tired of four years of costly military campaigning, announced in January 1866 he would withdraw the French military from Mexico, leaving only the small Mexican Imperial Army to defend the empire. The last French troops withdrew in March 1867. A few months later, the Mexican army defeated the Mexican Imperial Army and French rule came to an end.
Lane Krahl
Santa Fe
Real American values
Days after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, families had checks deposited in their bank accounts. We can give thanks to Democratic Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Democratic Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Deb Haaland, who was still in Congress. There’s no thanks for GOP Rep. Yvette Harrell, who voted no. In addition to the direct checks, the act provided longer-term benefits for working families with a child care subsidization fund for providers to help them stay afloat and emergency child care assistance for essential workers. The act also supports families by raising the child tax benefit to greatly reduce the child poverty rate. The rescue plan was written and passed by Democrats without a single GOP vote. Instead, Republicans in 2017 designed and voted for a tax cut that boosted the stock market but never delivered promised “trickle-down” benefits. This shows who supports American families and values — Democrats.
Linda Burchfiel
Santa Fe
