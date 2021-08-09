The infrastructure bill might actually pass the Senate. This would seem almost miraculous these days. President Joe Biden should receive accolades, but there are signs the House may insist on more — that is, a reconciliation bill. Please, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, don’t be greedy. Work on a new bill, to be sure, but accept what’s within reach.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Electrifying
As the federal government creates its infrastructure bill, New Mexico should jump on the bandwagon to upgrade the Rail Runner to battery-powered. Because the railway infrastructure already is in place, it would be merely engine replacement and creation of recharging stations. The goal should be decreased operational/maintenance cost, decreased noise, environmental impact and decreased travel time as well as expanded access. I know a segment of the population likes to complain about the cost of the Rail Runner, but I am reminded of comments made by, as I recall, a state engineer clearing up the situation — commenting that the Rail Runner carries more passengers in a day/week/month than 80 percent of the highways in New Mexico. No one is claiming those should be abandoned due to the cost of upkeep. This is the time to move toward the future. Think what it would mean for the population and tourism of New Mexico to have such a broader connection in our state.
Ron Lattner
Santa Fe
Sad for Floyd
The news about the Floyd Municipal Schools Board of Education’s refusal to follow state health guidelines for the children in that district is so disappointing. I attended that school for a few months in 1963 in first grade when my family was relocating from Massachusetts to New Mexico. My mother graduated from the Floyd district after attending for 12 years. She loved her time there. My grandmother drove the school bus for many years and worked in the cafeteria. It was a place for the community of farmers and ranchers to gather and support one another through athletic programs and other school activities. Now it seems the school board has chosen politics and misinformation over the general welfare of the students in that district. I’m glad we have a governor and Department of Health willing to step up and protect New Mexico’s children no matter where they live in the state.
Donna Reeves
Santa Fe
Never again
Monday, Aug. 9, was the 76th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki; Friday, Aug. 6, was the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. The headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency is in the Vienna International Center. Just inside Gate 1 sits a large Japanese peace bell that’s rung on these dates.
One such day there was a delegation of people from both cities headed by the mayor of Nagasaki. They had brought some items from the blasts, like a watch stopped at exactly the time Little Boy exploded over Hiroshima. In one case, there was a scrap of paper with a moving story that went something like this: “The evening after the morning bombing of Hiroshima, there were several hundred survivors huddled in an underground subway station that served as a bomb shelter. Many were injured and sick. Suddenly a women cried, ‘The baby is coming!’ Another lady said, ‘I’m a nurse-midwife, I can help!’ A little while later, the nurse said, ‘The baby is healthy!’ Briefly there were expressions of joy where there had only been sorrow. As the first light of dawn came, the nurse died from her injuries. Even as one life departed, a new life entered the Earth.”
Doug Reilly
Los Alamos
Lucky us
Recently our family enjoyed a delightful performance of Shakespeare’s As You Like It at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. The Santa Fe Classic Theater group did a great job. We loved the music, performed onstage and off. The costumes seemed authentic, the dialog was easy to understand, and the sheep were a humorous addition to the cast. My favorite character was Hymen, whose joyful and flirtatious dancing was the highlight of the finale.
Mary Ray Cate
Santa Fe
Don’t miss it
We attended opening night of the New Mexico Actors Lab’s first production of the year, The Lifespan of a Fact. Directed and designed by Robert Benedetti, the play addresses the conflict between subjective and objective truth in the reporting of the news. A topical subject, indeed. The play is very worthwhile seeing; don’t miss it. The theater meets New Mexico COVID-19 restrictions.
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe
