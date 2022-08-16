On behalf of everyone who respects our planet, I would like to thank Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and their Democratic colleagues in the Senate and House for their votes this past week approving the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This act constitutes the largest climate investment by the federal government in our country’s history. It will provide financial incentives for major investments in solar and wind renewable energy, electric vehicles and related infrastructure, as well as promising technologies to mitigate climate change, such as carbon capture and storage, among many other solutions.
This will be paid for by a well-thought-out package of targeted taxes on portions of our economy that currently don’t pay their equitable share, including a fair minimum tax on large corporations. It will also contribute to reducing the federal budget deficit. Overall, the act will make a major impact in enabling the U.S. to reach our commitments of a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. In addition, the world will see we are seriously committed to doing our part in mitigating global warming. Thanks to our congressional delegates for voting to approve this important and historic legislation.
Michael Patrick
Santa Fe
Snap out of it
There was a great scene in the film Moonstruck in which Ronnie (Nicholas Cage) tells Loretta (Cher) he loves her. She slaps him across the face and yells: "Snap out of it!" My advice to anyone still in thrall of former President Donald Trump is to snap out of it. This man is a criminal. He is a lifelong grifter. He cares nothing about our country, you or anything but himself. His image and his money are paramount. He's been a con man all his life and would throw anyone, including his children, under the bus to save his worthless hide.
This warrant service (it wasn't a "raid") and retrieval of highly classified, illegally held materials should be the perfect "out" for Republicans in Congress. There's so much evidence here they need not wait for indictments or trial to run from this horror of a man. Tell your constituents he fooled everyone; explain that you've all been hoodwinked and it's time to get back to being the United States of America; and let Trump reap his richly deserved punishment.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Not advantageous
Regarding the Planning Commission’s upcoming vote on the housing project proposed for the west side of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Highway and Zia Road, a likely unintended consequence of up-zoning for this project would be drivers turning into the Sol y Lomas neighborhood as they leave the development to avoid the hazards of a U-turn across four lanes of fast-moving Old Pecos Trail traffic.
The 25-mph roads in Sol y Lomas are gravel and dirt or decades-old chip seal with broken edges. None is designed to safely handle more traffic, and only one has distinct lanes marked. Currently, walkers, runners, cyclists and pets use the roads. We duck into chamisa, ditches or driveways to avoid cars unable to swerve around us.
A vote to up-zone this proposal from R1 to R3 is not “advantageous to the community,” per city zoning guidelines.
Nina Dougherty
Santa Fe
N.M. standout
Going to school in Philadelphia in late 1950s and early 1960s, New Mexico’s own Tommy McDonald was my hero as an Eagles standout. He was not only quick but slippery. I don’t think I ever saw a offensive player jump so high — I think he was only 5-foot-7. In 1962, I had season tickets in the last row in the end zone! Besides the great Jim Brown, he was the highlight on the field.
Richard Chodosh
Santa Fe
Needed tax break
Since we are constantly discussing tax reform, why not offer a large rebate for men who get a vasectomy? In our tax returns, we would list it as a severance package.