On behalf of everyone who respects our planet, I would like to thank Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and their Democratic colleagues in the Senate and House for their votes this past week approving the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This act constitutes the largest climate investment by the federal government in our country’s history. It will provide financial incentives for major investments in solar and wind renewable energy, electric vehicles and related infrastructure, as well as promising technologies to mitigate climate change, such as carbon capture and storage, among many other solutions.

This will be paid for by a well-thought-out package of targeted taxes on portions of our economy that currently don’t pay their equitable share, including a fair minimum tax on large corporations. It will also contribute to reducing the federal budget deficit. Overall, the act will make a major impact in enabling the U.S. to reach our commitments of a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. In addition, the world will see we are seriously committed to doing our part in mitigating global warming. Thanks to our congressional delegates for voting to approve this important and historic legislation.

Michael Patrick

