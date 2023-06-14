Dr. Marcia Angell has beautifully summarized the issue of inequality with options for resolving this serious issue in her article ("Inequality threatens U.S. — and it's no accident," My View, June 11). Basically we have the takers and the payers. It's not unlike casino gambling. The takers get rich off of the payers and the takers control the systems.
Who gets your interest charges from bank cards, mortgages, loans? Who sets the rates? Who determines insurance charges? Who sets the rates? And who pays? Well these are just a few examples of how the taker/payer system works in our national casino. Most of us come out of the door losers.
Robert Seymoure
Las Vegas, N.M.
Destructive training
The idea of students being trained to work in a plutonium pit factory is disturbing and beyond horrible for many reasons ("Students train to work in plutonium pit factory," June 11). Money spent in training young people to do work that is unhealthy, dangerous and destructive to people and the planet is promulgated by people who don’t care about life — not people’s, not the planet.
The money could and should be spent training young people to do work that is healthy and of great need. They could be learning to be masons, carpenters, plumbers, gardeners — any number of professions that are of use and sustain life. Why do Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich support such a terrible program? Where is their concern for people, the environment and the world? Please contact them and tell them to stop supporting this shameful project.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Inspiring news
I'm a newspaper junkie and have lived my entire life with responsible locally owned newspapers, growing up with the Louisville Courier Journal, moving to TheNew York Times then to TheWashington Post and retiring to TheSanta Fe New Mexican. The item's in Sunday's edition were inspiring (Marcia Angell's My View, "Inequality threatens U.S. — and it's no accident) because it offered solutions to 40-year-old greed policies; commendable muckraking ("Students train to work in plutonium pit factory"); and deeply informative (Nicholas Gilmore's "Settlement money from opioid cases trickling in").
And there were more. I wake every morning to big, color-rich front-page photos documenting something positive (usually) like Sunday's of the Very Large Array. I'm grateful for quality journalism in this town. That, in itself, is reason to live here.
Susan Munroe
Santa Fe
More like Pete
Milan Simonich got it right again ("A lion at dusk, but spin from Trump's top competitors," Ringside Seat, June 12) when he hailed the courage of former congressman and part-time Santa Fe County resident Paul "Pete" McCloskey. Though a Democrat, I remember Rep. McCloskey from the 1970s as a Republican "good guy."
As the column relates, McCloskey put country ahead of party in calling out the misdeeds of Richard Nixon and Pat Robertson. Role models are important, and McCloskey is a worthy one for risking his political position to do the right thing. Would we had more Republicans like him.
John Watson-Jones
Galisteo
What top secret means
Here's a brief description of U.S. government classification rules as I learned them while working at Los Alamos National Laboratory. There are three classification levels — confidential, secret and top secret. Top secret means "if leaked could cause exceptionally grave damage to national security. Top secret SCI is the highest level; it stands for Sensitive Compartmented Information, or intelligence information. If leaked, this may expose sources and methods.
Sources are agents whose lives may be endangered, or human intelligence, abbreviation HUMINT. Methods are electronic snooping such as by satellite, radio, TV and other methods; this signal intelligence is called SIGINT. SCI can only be viewed and stored in special rooms called SCI Facilities, or SCIFs, by someone with a special clearance.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago bathrooms and ballrooms are definitely not SCIFs. That's why indicting former President Donald Trump is not weaponization of the Department of Justice as prominent GOP legislators are claiming.