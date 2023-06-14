Dr. Marcia Angell has beautifully summarized the issue of inequality with options for resolving this serious issue in her article ("Inequality threatens U.S. — and it's no accident," My View, June 11). Basically we have the takers and the payers. It's not unlike casino gambling. The takers get rich off of the payers and the takers control the systems.

Who gets your interest charges from bank cards, mortgages, loans? Who sets the rates? Who determines insurance charges? Who sets the rates? And who pays? Well these are just a few examples of how the taker/payer system works in our national casino. Most of us come out of the door losers.

Robert Seymoure