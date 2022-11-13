Among the final candidates for the new, three-member Public Regulation Commission is Glen Lyons, a Texan and longtime Exxon Mobil executive who represented the oil giant on ERCOT, the grid operator that failed Texans so tragically in the winter of 2021. After nominations are made, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will select the three-member commission, with Senate confirmation. There are many highly qualified applicants who live in or are from New Mexico. I hope the nominating committee does not recommend appointment of a Texas oil and gas executive to the New Mexico commission responsible for enforcing laws that require 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045.

Thank you to the departing commissioners who have so ably held utilities accountable to New Mexicans in the past several years. You were responsive to New Mexicans’ desire tackle climate change. I urge the PRC nominating commission to make their recommendation based on this mandate.

Susan Martin

