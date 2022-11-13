Among the final candidates for the new, three-member Public Regulation Commission is Glen Lyons, a Texan and longtime Exxon Mobil executive who represented the oil giant on ERCOT, the grid operator that failed Texans so tragically in the winter of 2021. After nominations are made, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will select the three-member commission, with Senate confirmation. There are many highly qualified applicants who live in or are from New Mexico. I hope the nominating committee does not recommend appointment of a Texas oil and gas executive to the New Mexico commission responsible for enforcing laws that require 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045.
Thank you to the departing commissioners who have so ably held utilities accountable to New Mexicans in the past several years. You were responsive to New Mexicans’ desire tackle climate change. I urge the PRC nominating commission to make their recommendation based on this mandate.
Susan Martin
Santa Fe
Cut the noise
Mayor Alan Webber recently sent out an email about the city’s Sustainability Dashboard. Bravo if the city were to actually be comprehensive in its efforts to address climate warming through greater sustainability steps. An easy action would be to stop with the gas-driven leaf blowers on city property. Not only do they produce noise pollution, but they emit numerous harmful toxic pollutants into the air, including carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides (which cause smog formation and acid rain) and hydrocarbons (a carcinogenic gas that also causes smog). More than that of a large car. (sustainability.wustl.edu/rethinking-lawn-equipment-2/). What happened to leaf raking? Or consider that leaves are not litter: “Many of the insects we love and attract with native plants (like pollinators) require safe habitat over the winter.”
Jill Heppenheimer
Santa Fe
Shelter possibility?
I regularly drive through the intersection of Cerrillos and Airport roads. I look over to the building formerly used as a youth detention center and wonder if it is still vacant and what the government owner is planning to do with it. Because there are often two or three people professing to be homeless standing in the median risking their safety to ask motorists for money, I am thinking about the issues of homelessness. I also commonly hear people asking what can be done to improve the homeless situation and watch the people at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place at meal times gathering. My thought and question is, we have a resource designed to provide people safe housing through every season that is apparently vacant and producing no value to the public who is paying for it. Has anyone considered modifying it, lightly staffing it and using it as a facility for the homeless? If not, I would like The New Mexican to ask why not.
Chuck Adams
Santa Fe
Thanks to the women
Fifty percent of the people in the United States are women. In the U.S. Senate, almost a quarter are women. In the U.S. House, less than 30 percent. Of 50 governors, only nine currently are female (12 after January). Of women serving, some have shown the strongest voices. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney have shown courage in standing up to former President Donald Trump. We, in New Mexico, have the privilege of having some of the greatest women serving in office — including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. They are keepers.
Felipe J. Roibal
Santa Fe
Be bold about the box
Hey Mr. Mayor, I loved your comments regarding car usage at last week’s Governing Body meeting: “We’re not being aggressive enough, bold enough or willing to make the hard decisions. … We’ve labored mightily and produced a mouse.” In fact, your conclusion sounds a lot like what many Santa Feans have said about the City’s CHART process. After all that labor, Mr. Mayor, isn’t it time for you and the City Council to be “bold enough … to make the hard decisions” and rid us of that big ugly box in the middle of the Plaza?