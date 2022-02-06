The $43.7 million in federal infrastructure money that New Mexico will receive to help cleanup abandoned oil wells is great (“N.M. to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil wells,” Jan 31). What the article doesn’t say is that a study commissioned by the State Land Office in April of 2021 found that New Mexico faces roughly $8 billion in cleanup costs and has about $201 million available. So while oil and gas executives and their industry lobbyists hype support of New Mexico’s economy, they and their shareholders walk away with billions, leaving New Mexico with massive future debt.
The first step to getting to reclaiming our economy is to collect on an $8 billion bill to the collective oil and gas industry. If you think that proposal is unreasonable, note that Exxon-Mobil’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings were $8.9 billion and it’s spending $10 billion to repurchase shares, making their shareholders and execs that much richer. Can you say scam?
Bob Alei
Santa Fe
Current reflections
Several thoughts: Banning books is a little better than burning them. Ban kids from access to the internet, too. How did the world all but eradicate polio? Do the current anti-vaxxers know that vaccines to protect against polio and other illnesses have been mandated for school-age children before enrollment in public and private schools in 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and American Somoa?
I also can’t wait for current legislators to start getting Social Security dollars — not benefits. We all pay in a small fortune and get the worst return on our money. Some call taxing Social Security income a double tax by the state. No, it’s a triple tax: FICA, state income tax and federal income tax. Oh, and even the supporters of a 36 percent interest rate would be labeled as loan shark enablers.
Jud Fischel
Santa Fe
Works for the 1 percent
You cannot reverse criminality without addressing the root cause — poverty. Poverty can be tied to almost every ill in the country. From drug addiction to homelessness to street crime. Look at what has happened in the last 42 years. The top 1 percent of Americans have taken $50 trillion from the bottom 90 percent.
The main results in this transfer of wealth that has happened (remember trickle-down economics) include poverty, the working poor living paycheck to paycheck, and all the while, the top 1 percent of Americans have taken $50 trillion from the bottom 90 percent. And the stats prove that trickle-down economics work! If you are that 1 percent.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
New low
I didn’t think it was possible, but the GOP has hit a new low. Calling the insurgency of Jan. 6, 2021, a “legitimate political discourse” is to discount the deaths that occurred, the 140 officers injured and the $30 million in damages. It’s as if none of those things happened! How utterly diabolical! My lifelong staunch Republican father is rolling over in his grave!
Karen St. Clair
Santa Fe
Deeply disturbing
I’m frightened by the statement from the Republican Party that trespassing on public property, vandalism of public property, assault of police officers causing injury and death all are “legitimate political discourse.” Really? How about an armed assault? This was close to it. The two Republicans on the committee looking into this “legitimate political discourse” on Jan. 6, 2021, are being censured for looking into the truth. I find this deeply disturbing.
Dr. Mary R. Newburger
Santa Fe
Against racism
Thank you, Rep. Rod Montoya, for your excellent op-ed (“Progressive values attempt to divide us,” Jan. 30). Progressives are blind to the racism of their efforts to help marginalized people by using race, gender and sexual orientation to screen candidates for jobs, college, financial aid and Oscar trophies. The key book to read is John McWhorter’s Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America, about how anti-racism’s claim to dismantle racist structures is at its core a new religion that damages Black Americans. If you oppose racism, vote Republican.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
I agree with Bob Alei. I don't want our infrastructure money to cover the mess of these companies that are allowed to come in and make money off our state and leave the mess. Collect the money from the companies that made the mess or make them pay. If not, we don't need their business in our state any more. This will be brought up to friends and family so they will know what our state money is planned to be used for. GO AFTER THE BIG BUSINESS THAT ARE MAKING THE MESSES IN OUR STATE!!!!!
