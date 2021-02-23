As employers and governments consider mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, we are once again arguing about the rights of the individual versus the rights and safety of the community at large. This ongoing theme has dominated the coronavirus pandemic. The rights of the individual are not absolute; in fact, individual rights end when they endanger other people.
The landmark case Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905 established that governments can impose reasonable vaccination requirements. In fact, today in Santa Fe and many other locales, most students attending public schools are required to be vaccinated against several contagious diseases. Mandatory vaccinations for certain illnesses are nothing new. Employers and governments must be guided by science and what is reasonable as they consider this issue for COVID-19.
Pamela Harper
Santa Fe
Reopening caution
To those who are now encouraging total opening of the state due to falling COVID-19 case numbers and because “those at high risk are being vaccinated,” please know this: I don’t believe we are being quickly vaccinated in Santa Fe. There is very little transparency about distribution. We’re told selection is “random.” To my knowledge, unlike in some other states, there have been no “mass” vaccination opportunities for seniors and high-risk individuals in Santa Fe. The strategy for distribution in New Mexico can hardly be called efficient or equitable. Now that vaccine supply is increasing, change is needed.
A. Padilla
Santa Fe
Deadly transmission
It’s astounding how many of those who claim to promote libertarianism fail to understand its most basic principle: Your freedom does not include the freedom to harm others. You are free to voice your opinions, to worship as you choose and to (safely) protest the government if you disagree with its actions. You are not free to be a walking transmitter of a deadly virus. The moment an individual puts their personal freedoms above the right to life of their fellow citizens, the government is justified in intervening. This is not an infringement of your rights. It’s a protection of the rights of others.
Emily Buxengaard
Santa Fe
Doing our part
My neighborhood, Rancho Viejo, made a commitment to be a “Night Sky Community” and to comply with the New Mexico Night Sky ordinances. This has become complicated due to the emergence of new LED technology. With the availability of inexpensive “stick-in-the-ground” LED landscape lighting, it is difficult to interpret the “compliance” of these new light sources.
I encourage my community and all others dealing with this issue to find a way to protect this precious connection we have with the beauty of the night. It is possible. We need to do our part, much as the city of Santa Fe is struggling with this issue.
Richard Neel
Santa Fe
Dim the lights
Since I am a future resident of Santa Fe, plus a supporter of decreasing light pollution, I feel I must make my voice heard on the issue of new streetlights being planned here. I’m a fan and photographer, and a proponent of less urban light. It’s not that I am opposed to light, but I feel there must be some sort of common ground that would satisfy all involved. What I propose is this: Set up a few lights in an area that will not cause any problems and test for brightness. If there’s too much residual light emissions, then tone the lights down to a 50/50 split that can keep an area illuminated safely yet keep a beautiful night sky.
The beauty of New Mexico’s night skies and the mystique of star and moonlight in the evening were some of the reasons I chose Santa Fe as my permanent home. I like to see the beauty of a night sky, but I also know I don’t want to run down someone or be in a terrible traffic accident because of inadequate light to see at night. All I ask is to have cooler heads prevail and work out something that can placate both parties. It’s only fair for this beautiful city.
Snoopy Chrysler
Olympia, Wash.
No time to waste
It is time to act now on the Climate Solutions Act (House Bill 9). New Mexicans are already experiencing severe impacts of climate change — it’s harming our health, our beautiful land and our children’s future. HB 9 sets a goal of 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. It also directs the New Mexico Environment Department to implement regulations that will ensure the reduction goals are met and our state is protected from the worst impacts of the climate crisis.
Over the last decade, temperatures in New Mexico were the warmest in a century, and the risk of drought is increasing. Climate change will lead to life-threatening heat waves, and our most vulnerable communities are at greatest risk. We are at a critical moment. The Legislature must adopt HB 9 now to ensure a better future for our children and all New Mexicans.
Sarah Ochoa
Rio Rancho
