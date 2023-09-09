The amendment to the Indian Arts and Crafts act is a terrible idea (“Changing definition of Indian art?” Sept. 6). Mass-produced items made by non-Native artists because 50% of the manufacturing enterprise might be Native-owned would be as destructive to artists as the import of mass-produced items from overseas. Such items could be cheaply made and compete directly with the time-consuming heritage work of traditional artists. Someone sees an opportunity here, but it is not an opportunity pointed toward Native artists.
Cathlynn Groh
Santa Fe
Finally!
I was thrilled today when I was walking back to my office and passed the Main Library downtown. The most beautiful sight was the workmen with scaffolding, tarps and ladders preparing the outside of the library for its new facelift. I took a photo of the workers, and they noticed and gave me thumbs-up. It was sweet they saw they were being recognized for their work. I recently went in to borrow a book and saw work was underway inside, and that was what I surmised might be the start of giving our library the attention and love so long awaited. Thank you to the city of Santa Fe
Mindy DeMott
Santa Fe
Unserious candidates
Excellent letter by Jonathan Lathrop (“Take responsibility,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 3). It is true, unfortunately, that these Republican candidates are taken seriously.
Roberta Adams
Santa Fe
Stop deficit spending
This is a quote from Jason Furhman, former Obama economic adviser and Harvard professor of economics, from TheWashington Post regarding our country’s exploding deficit. “To see this in an economy with low unemployment is truly stunning. There’s never been anything like it,” Furman said. “A good and strong economy, with no new emergency spending — and yet a deficit like this. The fact that it is so big in one year makes you think it must be some weird freakish thing going on.”
It is not freakish at all. Between the Republicans’ tax cuts and the Democrats’ increased spending, it is totally predictable. I do not understand how a country can “pay” its bills year after year with borrowed money. If a person did that, he or she would be labeled incompetent. It has got to stop, and there is no indication this is happening anytime soon. I majored in biochemistry at Harvard and I shouldn’t know more about economics than an economics professor, but I fear I do.
Dr. Mary Newburger
Santa Fe
Remembering Bill
I was pleased to read Sam Roberts’ paen to our late governor (“Bill Richardson: Champion of Americans held overseas,” Sept. 3, The New York Times). I subsequently read Milan Simonich’s article about the late governor (“A hero to the world, Richardson got mixed marks at home,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 3). I often enjoy Simonich’s writings, but Sunday’s article was considerably less flattering to the late governor. When I finish reading it, the word “muckraking” came to mind. I also remembered a well-known and appropriate ancient Greek aphorism, Nil nisi bonus in Latin, or “Do not speak ill of the dead.”
Richard Connerty
Santa Fe
Willing to share
“I have something for you,” he said. He was Gov. Bill Richardson, then a member of Congress. It was the ‘90s, me new to town, former publisher now full-time artist. I called Richardson to ask him for a pair of his shoes for an art piece. “Sure,” he said. I was given a handsome pair of alligator boots. Telling the aide they would be deconstructed, she replied he wanted me to have his best ones! I made a Bill doll and filled one boot. It sold and was auctioned many times, raising money for Democrats. Years later, I painted his picture in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and even later produced glass-blown ornaments with the image, Smile You’re in Santa Fe, for the New Mexico Museum of History. I called upon him armed with ornaments. Smiling, he gave me his shirt, pausing to write something nice on it. I’m wearing his shirt today and wondering what kind of art I’ll make with the other boot. Something I hope would make him smile!
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
Whither the weather
Please transfer the weather report to the comics page. It’s certainly worth a laugh. You can include all those little daily boxes with slanted lines.