The amendment to the Indian Arts and Crafts act is a terrible idea (“Changing definition of Indian art?” Sept. 6). Mass-produced items made by non-Native artists because 50% of the manufacturing enterprise might be Native-owned would be as destructive to artists as the import of mass-produced items from overseas. Such items could be cheaply made and compete directly with the time-consuming heritage work of traditional artists. Someone sees an opportunity here, but it is not an opportunity pointed toward Native artists.

Cathlynn Groh

Santa Fe

