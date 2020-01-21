New Mexico must provide teachers with a living wage or risk losing them. At a recent teacher recruiting fair at the University of Texas at El Paso, one Texas recruiter said to me, “We are coming for your teachers.” In his district, the minimum starting salary is $53,500. Over the last few years, Texas’ districts and legislators have increased teacher salaries. According to Education Week, Texas’ average teacher salary is $54,155 compared to New Mexico’s $47,826.
I was in the middle of Missouri’s teacher pay schedule when I moved to Santa Fe five years ago. Missouri’s teachers would say that they had not seen a major salary increase since the Reagan presidency. Even so, I took a $17,000 pay cut for a lateral position in New Mexico. Only this year did my salary exceed what I earned in Missouri, but not by much. Had I stayed there, I would be making more as a teacher than I do here as a principal.
I live with the impact of New Mexico’s teacher vacancies each day. This statewide issue is only getting worse. To our legislators: Please heed this warning and increase teachers’ salaries before Texas comes calling.
Angelia Moore
principal
Nina Otero Community School
Santa Fe
Unreal to real
Commenting on the recent appearance of pro-
Palestinian art on a wall in Santa Fe, Rabbi Berel Levertov says it is “racist, inflammatory and anti-
Semitic” for Navajo artist Remy to compare the
Palestinian-Israeli situation to the colonialist oppression of Native Americans (“Pro-Palestinian art appears on Old Pecos Trail wall,” Jan. 7). Levertov contends that, unlike European colonialists, Israel is “reestablishing governance in its native land.”
But Levertov ignores important realities: first, that Palestinians are also native to their land, having descended from all peoples in Palestine over the millennia, including Greeks, Roman conquerors, Arabs, even ancient Jews. Second, even were this not true, indigeneity does not give anyone, including Jews, the right to dispossess a settled population. By denying Remy’s analogy of Israel’s rule in Palestine to European colonialism on the basis simply that Jews are not colonialists, Levertov implies that Israel’s “governance” over Palestinians is appropriate, despite having expelled hundreds of thousands, expropriated private Palestinian land and denied the Palestinians any self-determination.
Kathleen Christison
Santa Fe
PERA needs reform
The state Public Employees Retirement Association board is in crucial need of reform (“PERA board meeting derailed by infighting,” Dec. 14.) PERA manages
$16 billion and safeguards the pensions of about 90,000 members. Valuable meeting time is spent arguing about accusations of theft of personal property, lengthy disagreements about meeting agendas, personal attacks and police reports filed against one another, with one member storming out to prevent a quorum required for board action. Such irresponsible behavior remains a distraction, diverting attention from the important mandate of the board and threatening the hard-earned pensions of thousands. I applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s support of pension reform legislation to address PERA solvency.
Dale Doremus
PERA retiree
Santa Fe
Why so cheap?
I also wish to bid $200,000 for the Railyard property in question (“Councilors are right to flag property sale,” Our View, Jan. 10), the 10,242-square-foot building (formerly Santa Fe Clay), subject to inspection (“Railyard property sale raises questions,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 15). And, we don’t appreciate secret, backdoor deals, nepotism or any other hints at corruption, etc.
Juan Geyer
Santa Fe
