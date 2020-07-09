With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to spread, and with local governments requiring people to avoid congregating in groups, many people are turning to the outdoors for recreation and entertainment. The increased traffic has led to — and will no doubt continue to lead to — an increased number of search and rescue callouts.
The vast majority of search and rescue personnel in the U.S. are volunteers. We all have families, and we always try to balance our personal lives with our desire to help those in need. During this time, we ask all wilderness users to enjoy the wilderness in a safer and more conservative manner than normal. If you’re an avid peak bagger or canyoner, consider simply going for a hike instead of something more challenging. If you’re new to hiking, please do research before you go, select a hike suitable for beginners and tell a responsible person your itinerary. While on the trail, please maintain the 6-foot social distancing recommended by the CDC.
Every time a search and rescue team gets deployed, the members of that team put themselves in harm’s way for the sole purpose of helping someone in need. With the coronavirus continuing to spread, each time a team gets called out, we face an additional threat above and beyond the usual hazards. It’s important to remember that not all carriers of the virus are symptomatic. You may feel fine and inadvertently infect a rescuer. Or a rescuer may feel fine and inadvertently infect you. Because of this uncertainty, it’s best for everyone if you don’t get injured or lost.
Art Fortini
president
Mountain Rescue Association
Santa Fe
A pool partner
Bicentennial Pool is such an awesome facility. I look forward to the opening every summer; I go just about every day during the week so I can get in a 30-minute workout at lunchtime. It’s such a special place because it feels like my own little country club surrounded by the trees and the mountain views in the distance. When the blue sky reflects off the water, it gives it an ethereal beauty that just makes you want to stay the whole day. I hope that with a solid protocol in place, the pool can open. I will be happy to pay a higher fee for lane reservations and will volunteer to be part of the cleaning crew if that helps. I really love this place.
Dave Sodini
Santa Fe
Another petition?
Former City Councillor Ron Trujillo circulated a petition against closing the Plaza streets to cars and received nearly 3,000 signatures. I don’t know of a petition one can sign in favor. I’d like to know how many city and county residents would like the Plaza streets closed to cars. Could we have a countywide referendum on the question, with only local residents eligible to vote? This debate shouldn’t be framed as “catering to tourists” versus “catering to locals.”
Maybe some of the people against the closing could stop calling themselves “true locals,” as if the rest of us don’t live here. And by the way, who are those “native Santa Feans” your reporter referred to who oppose the closure? People who like to ride around the Plaza in Detroit cars? Let’s be historically correct and open the Plaza streets only to burro traffic.
Lyle York
Santa Fe
Curses on spreaders
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut things down early and began opening up late, slowly and carefully in response to the pandemic. Masks are required. Social distancing is required. So why are our numbers rising? I can only think that it is because many New Mexicans are ignoring the requirements and businesses are lax in enforcing them. I have witnessed four groups of customers waiting in line at my favorite burger place. They were well back from the order window but were standing close together, with one group almost breathing down the necks of the one ahead. And none wore masks.
I am now taking this personally. Such carelessness could eventually spread the virus to me. If so, my last thought will be a curse on all of those who transmitted it, ultimately, to me.
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
