I’d like to float a theme for the replacement monument at the center of the Plaza. It would gratefully recognize and honor the intertwining of the three dominant cultures that have uniquely produced a magnetic place for creativity, celebration and commerce. Our three cultures are the roots that have intermingled through the centuries, from edgy toward harmonizing, to evolve Santa Fe into the unique City Different. A place of great creativity, for example, including in the arts, crafts and science. In the arts: painting, sculpture, music, opera, literature, film, cuisine, etc.; in science: the Santa Fe Institute, permaculture, etc. There also is celebration (Fiesta and Zozobra, etc.) and commerce, since Santa Fe was the “end of the trail” for three major trade routes. Those were El Camino Real from Mexico City to Santa Fe; the Santa Fe Trail from Kansas City to Santa Fe; and the trade route from Los Angeles to Santa Fe.

It is today the wellspring for Indian Market, Spanish Market and the International Folk Art market, etc. What other city in the world with a population of only 80,000 to 100,000 people offers so much creative, celebratory and collaborative energy? In my mind’s eye, I see a triple helix rising to the sky from a triangular base depicting Santa Fe’s rich heritage. But I would leave it to our treasure of local artists to submit their creative images that will manifest this gratitude.

Bob Mang

