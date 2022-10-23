I’d like to float a theme for the replacement monument at the center of the Plaza. It would gratefully recognize and honor the intertwining of the three dominant cultures that have uniquely produced a magnetic place for creativity, celebration and commerce. Our three cultures are the roots that have intermingled through the centuries, from edgy toward harmonizing, to evolve Santa Fe into the unique City Different. A place of great creativity, for example, including in the arts, crafts and science. In the arts: painting, sculpture, music, opera, literature, film, cuisine, etc.; in science: the Santa Fe Institute, permaculture, etc. There also is celebration (Fiesta and Zozobra, etc.) and commerce, since Santa Fe was the “end of the trail” for three major trade routes. Those were El Camino Real from Mexico City to Santa Fe; the Santa Fe Trail from Kansas City to Santa Fe; and the trade route from Los Angeles to Santa Fe.
It is today the wellspring for Indian Market, Spanish Market and the International Folk Art market, etc. What other city in the world with a population of only 80,000 to 100,000 people offers so much creative, celebratory and collaborative energy? In my mind’s eye, I see a triple helix rising to the sky from a triangular base depicting Santa Fe’s rich heritage. But I would leave it to our treasure of local artists to submit their creative images that will manifest this gratitude.
Bob Mang
Santa Fe
Eliminating the lies
I agree with Mark Greenberg’s comments ("Voting no on campaign ads," Letters to the Editor, Oct. 16) about the ridiculous political ads the public is subjected to each election. Several years ago, I developed a process that is almost guaranteed to eliminate 98 percent of the lies, falsehoods, innuendoes , etc. that we see and hear. I am in the process of having the material copyrighted, so I’ll not go into details. I will say that I foresee the excellent organization, the League of Women Voters, as an integral part of my process. I will also say that no politician will look kindly on the process, but the voting public will, I’m certain, be delighted.
Carroll R. Williams
Santa Fe
Who's advising?
I was at the gas station pumping $4 per gallon gas into my car and remembered Mark Ronchetti’s TV ads during the primaries vowing to “… empower the gas and oil industry.” They already get tens of billions in various subsidies in addition to what we pay to fill our tanks. Does that industry need to be more empowered? I wonder what portion of his campaign financing is from fossil fuel companies? I also wonder where an inexperienced, yet beholding, politician would go for advice on important energy issues if elected?
Bruce B. Simballa
Santa Fe
Neighborhood hero
The city of Santa Fe owes a debt of gratitude to Gabe Roybal for the work he recently completed at the Rufina Street/Jemez Road intersection. The city property at this intersection has been neglected since the construction of Rufina Street. Not only was the sidewalk destroyed during the construction of Rufina Sreet and never replaced, but the entire lot has been neglected. Trees blocked sight to the stop sign and numerous accidents resulted. Elementary schoolchildren and residents were required to either walk in the road itself or traverse a 4-inch path through knee-high weeds and broken glass. Gabe's work has now given the children and residents a safe, although muddy when wet, path to walk. Good job, Gabe! Thank you from the residents. Hopefully the city also will express its appreciation for your work and maybe take care of its responsibility by replacing the sidewalk so schoolchildren and residents will have a safe path to travel.
Janette Smith
Santa Fe
Happened before
It's crazy to think a television personality could beat a well-qualified woman for political office. Oh! Wait. Never mind.