Re: ("Open season," Jan. 19) regarding the replacement of state Rep. Patty Lundstrom as chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. Dear representative, I want to thank you for your service of 23 years on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, many of which were chairing same. Your dedication and hard work on behalf of our state is admirable and we must all be grateful and appreciative. I do understand your deep disappointment that you shall no longer enjoy this prestigious position. I also understand Speaker Javier Martínez's position. The state being flooded with all that lovely money, he needs a kindred soul with bold, new ideas to head that committee with less roadblocks.
I learned early on from my parents when I went to a party: “You say goodnight and leave the party when the music is still playing.” My fervent wish is that your comments publicly about this including: “The decision to replace me with a white man …” will be forgotten, as well as any other griping about this decision, and that only your excellent contribution to New Mexico will be remembered, and that you will rise to the occasion, remain loyal and steadfast in your work for the Democratic Party, and become the person of knowledge and wisdom your colleagues can turn to for advice.
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
Stop uncontrolled development
As a 23-year resident of Santa Fe, I have seen the rapid expansion of the area to the south. While the mantra of affordable housing still rings for each and every development, we still are not achieving this goal by continuing building the same way. Water is still limited here in the Southwest. The newest area of expansion in the Old Pecos Trail corridor is another example of this faulty logic.
The area is zoned for one home per acre. To change to three homes per acre is purely for greed. The few additional lower-priced homes will not alleviate the housing shortage but instead will ruin the only scenic corridor into Santa Fe. Currently suburbs near Phoenix are out of water; we are not far behind if we keep up this uncontrolled development.
Stephen Walker
Santa Fe
Where's the outrage?
The New Mexican GOP, like the national party, should be censured (a shame it cannot be outlawed) and replaced with an alternative, honest, nonviolent conservative party. I know this is wishful thinking, but what civilized society accepts a political party that allows the selection of a former felon as its candidate for the Legislature? This is someone who apparently participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, illegal and seditious attempt to keep former President Donald Trump in power, who then is accused of shooting at members of the opposing party because he lost his own election.
After that, the New Mexico GOP makes a purely formal statement expressing its opposition to violence. Where is the passionate condemnation of the candidate? Where is the outrage? Where is the embarrassment? Where is the call for a total renunciation of all forms of traitorous Trumpism?
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Dropped ball
Regarding the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor: At the Jan. 11 City Council meeting, City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth noted it was the city, not the Santa Fe community, that dropped the ball in our mutual efforts to create standards for the corridor's development. The 2015-92 Resolution describing the scenic corridor as "iconic and irreplaceable" and "in need of immediate protection" was put on a back burner by city personnel and never revived. I would like to thank Councilor Romero-Wirth for encouraging the city to accept responsibility for that oversight and revisit the conversation before approving any development or rezoning plans.
Marilyn Bane
Santa Fe
Let people speak
As a resident of Sol Y Lomas, I was shocked to see how the city’s political process discourages ordinary citizens from engaging in city politics. Mayor Alan Webber opened a recent meeting at City Hall by thanking the audience for being engaged in the “democratic process.” He then proceeded to tell us not to speak but only allowed proponents (attorneys and real estate agents) of building to dominate the conversation. Allow residents to speak at these forums, or there is no political process. We, the residents, are impacted by the added traffic, noise and visual degradation of areas. It appears only attorneys and real estate developers get a voice in this forum.
Gail Rae Walker
Santa Fe
Lock them up
I am heartened to hear the Bennie Hargrove Act has been reintroduced in the state Legislature (House Bill 9). It would hold parents responsible for keeping firearms locked up — and might keep tragic events like the shooting in Virginia from happening here.
Ann Brown, former chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told us in a Jan. 15 article that guns killed 3,597 children nationwide in 2021. Let us please, please, enact sensible gun legislation this session, and stop these senseless and heartbreaking killings.