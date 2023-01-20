Re: ("Open season," Jan. 19) regarding the replacement of state Rep. Patty Lundstrom as chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. Dear representative, I want to thank you for your service of 23 years on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, many of which were chairing same. Your dedication and hard work on behalf of our state is admirable and we must all be grateful and appreciative. I do understand your deep disappointment that you shall no longer enjoy this prestigious position. I also understand Speaker Javier Martínez's position. The state being flooded with all that lovely money, he needs a kindred soul with bold, new ideas to head that committee with less roadblocks.

I learned early on from my parents when I went to a party: “You say goodnight and leave the party when the music is still playing.” My fervent wish is that your comments publicly about this including: “The decision to replace me with a white man …” will be forgotten, as well as any other griping about this decision, and that only your excellent contribution to New Mexico will be remembered, and that you will rise to the occasion, remain loyal and steadfast in your work for the Democratic Party, and become the person of knowledge and wisdom your colleagues can turn to for advice.

Benedicte Valentiner

