We are some of the many who live part of the time in Santa Fe, escaping a COVID-19-heavy state. In our case, it’s sunny-yet-swampy Florida. This past year, we were blessed to happily reside in our beautiful city, Santa Fe, and needed to be tested because my husband suffered from a stomach flu and, in an abundance of caution, decided to be tested. We were pleasantly surprised to have experienced the efficiency of the appointment-scheduling process and the willingness to help from the nurse scheduler and, later, the very courteous and professional National Guard members who administered the test.
Barbara Perez Deppman
fellow, American College of Health Care executives
Santa Fe
With gratitude
I wish to express my gratitude to the wonderful emergency room staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I certainly hadn’t planned to or wanted to go to a hospital during this dangerous time of COVID-19, but an emergency necessitated me being rushed to the ER two weeks ago. Even during the pandemic, accidents and emergencies still happen.
My experience at St. Vincent was smooth, professional and fast. The waiting room was almost empty, and I was able to be seen immediately. All COVID-19 protocols were in place, and I felt safe and protected. My issues were handled calmly, and I was heading out the door in less than three hours, relieved that my problems were resolved and feeling secure in knowing the staff and I were protected from infection. A big thank-you to St. Vincent for its excellent care for the community even during these trying times.
Patty Marko
Santa Fe
Giving proper credit
I was honored to be selected as one of The New Mexican‘s Ten Who Made a Difference and touched by all the kind acknowledgements I have received from so many. It is important, however, to make one clarification. In the article and in an advertisement, I was credited for starting the Churches Symbols of Community program of the New Mexico Foundation, which later became Cornerstones. Actually, the churches program was the brainchild of Susan Herter, the foundation board chairwoman at the time. I was hired by founding Director Nancy Arnon Agnew as the first community coordinator, followed by Ed Crocker as technical director. Later, when it became the independent nonprofit Cornerstones, Nancy Wirth was the founding board president. In those early years, we all worked as a team with the wonderful people of many New Mexico communities, whose incredible dedication was the primary reason for the success of the program
Sam Baca
Santa Fe
End trapping
It’s time our legislators stepped up and put an end to trapping — which causes the prolonged and excruciating deaths of thousands of New Mexico’s wildlife as well as domestic pets — and make our public lands safe, accessible and cruelty-free to all.
Shirley Cruse
Santa Fe
Beware the serpent
The GOOP (Gargantuan Oppressors Of the People), formerly the GOP, has morphed into what I believe is an anti-Christian, anti-American enemy of the people. I find it hard to believe that church leadership of many denominations doesn’t even realize how the GOOP party is damaging churches with a so-called pro-life agenda. This party is about as pro-life as Satan. Republicans are at warp speed carrying out inmate executions while ignoring the plight of many of our fellow Americans living in poverty. Be wary of these masters of deception. They remind me of a serpent I read about in a book.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Better and better
My son, Norman, drove me once again to the stunning Christmas lighting display put on yearly at our downtown Plaza. We are always amazed at how well the display is put together, certainly better and better every year. I want to express my gratitude to all those who work at making this such a spectacular, joyous expression of all the love surrounding the holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone!
Ida A. Rajotte
Santa Fe
Stop the cruelty
When I lived in Tesuque, I fell in love with the wildlife. Please take a stand against trapping on our public lands. Trapping is cruel and outdated.
Julia Freund
Cumming, Ga.
