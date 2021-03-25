Ricardo Caté nails it again! His horno oven image — rented for only $300 a month — perfectly captures the affordable housing problem in Santa Fe. Ever since his hero pushed a blond, orange guy off a cliff to Make America Great Again, I have wanted to nominate this gifted artist for a Pulitzer.
Marie Morgan
Santa Fe
Sign Roxy’s Law
The governor of Montana recently made news by sadistically — and illegally — trapping and killing a wolf as that state gears up to slaughter more of its wildlife. Despite protests from numerous professional wildlife managers, the Montana Legislature recently passed several bills that will allow gruesome, unethical and unsustainable wildlife baiting and killing methods that were outlawed a century ago.
Fortunately, the New Mexico Legislature has chosen a more sensible and humane path in regard to wildlife and public lands by passing Senate Bill 32, Roxy’s Law, which would restrict traps, snares and explosive poison devices from our public lands. If enacted, this law will protect people, pets and wildlife from these cruel, indiscriminate devices on public lands. SB 32 is widely supported in both rural and urban areas across the state and would offer numerous benefits to residents, visitors and the state’s economy.
But be warned: SB 32 will not become law unless Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs it. She has until April 9 to do so.
Charles Fox
Santa Fe
Close ‘tax gap’
Cheap labor has always been used as a primary tactic to increase profits. This behavior is at the core of the disparity lying at the heart of our society, whether it was slaves from Africa to pick cotton, Asians to build the railroad or Hispanics to harvest the crops. Cheap labor was the easiest way to get rich at the expense of other minority groups. Today, this involves low hourly wages keeping many working people at the poverty level. But it is those hardworking lower- and middle-class people who also pay 95 percent of their taxes every year. By contrast, big business relies on tax loopholes and hiding income from the Internal Revenue Service to increase those annual profits.
A recent New York Times article estimated that the government will lose about $600 billion dollars this year from unreported income, and over $7.5 trillion over the next 10 years. That is why Congress should pass a bill that would close this “tax gap” by requiring banks to provide annual account statements similar to a 1099 tax form for people with a taxable income over $400,000. These monies could help pay for many of the programs currently being acted on in Congress such as pandemic relief and infrastructure projects. No one is asking anyone to pay more than their fair share. The working class has always been at the heart of the American economy. Now is the time for a fair and equitable balance for all Americans. We deserve it.
Bradley Vierra
Albuquerque
Stop the slaughter
A headline on March 24 read, “It could happen anywhere.” Perhaps it could read, “It shouldn’t happen anywhere.” After the assault weapon ban in 1994, mass shooting deaths dropped significantly, with the number reported as 37 percent by the Senate Judiciary Committee. After Congress allowed the ban to expire in 2004, mass shooting deaths increased by 187 percent, the committee reported. It’s obvious what needs to be done so the headline reads, “It doesn’t happen anywhere.” Reinstate the ban on assault weapons.
Kathleen Matta
Santa Fe
Yes, Rep. Anderson!
Congratulations to Independent Rep. Phelps Anderson on standing for his principles (“Rebel with a cause: Independent lawmaker won’t quit,” Ringside Seat, March 24). He should not resign from the Legislature just because he has resigned from the Republican Party. The party did not elect him, the people in his district did. For too long, political parties at the national, state, and local levels have demanded and succeeded in getting lawmakers to acquiesce to the party line. These tactics have reduced our democracy to an oligarchy controlled by political hacks who spend their time strategizing not on what is best for the populace, but in keeping their particular party in power. Congratulations, Rep. Anderson, and please do not resign.
Nancy Murphy
Santa Fe
Get the facts
People have strong opinions about guns. However, if anyone is interested in facts, the data shows that certain laws are effective in reducing deaths and that having a gun is more dangerous than protective. Data is available on Facebook at Too Many Deaths and other internet resources.
Douglas A. Puryear, M.D.
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.