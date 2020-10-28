It is sometimes interesting to tune into political advertisements that attack New Mexico politicians running for office, but paid for and designed elsewhere. They generally are devoid of substantive content, choosing instead to caricature the individuals. Often they are off the mark and reveal their sources as being unfamiliar with our place and people. One of my favorites is an ad that criticizes Ben Ray Luján for having “San Francisco values.” While I understand the attempt to link him to the speaker of the House, given the patron saint of our city, this doesn’t seem too bad.
David S. Henkel
Santa Fe
The party left
Many Republicans are not switching parties, but are voting Democrat because the Republican Party today no longer represents their beliefs. They cannot support a leader who won’t condemn white supremacy; a party that won’t condemn him for that position; claims of “massive voter fraud” despite years of data to the contrary; widespread voter suppression; hypocrisy of declaring “the people should have a voice” in the choice of a Supreme Court justice nine months before the 2016 election, but cramming through a candidate in 41 days in 2020; and prioritization of presidential pronouncements over science and common sense.
Is this really your party? Or was it hijacked to become a cult? Being the majority party in a democracy isn’t license to dictate. Skipping the vote for president still gives strength to President Donald Trump and his sycophants. If you believe in democracy, please vote Democrat in this election. (You don’t have to tell.)
T.J. Taub
Santa Fe
Money talks
The theory is the one with the most money wins. New Mexico’s progressive Democrats have spent huge sums to defeat incumbent moderate Democrats. As of Oct. 14, in the District 3 election for Congress, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez has amassed $2.18 million as compared to Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson’s $139,000. One has to wonder why so much money has come to Leger Fernandez from PACs and out-of-state sources. The real question becomes: Can candidates who receive so much PAC outside funding represent the desires and values of New Mexicans?
Elitists from the East and West coasts seem to be funding the progressive movement. If successful, this aristocracy will rule our state. We hear the expression, “Your vote is your voice,” but is our voice drowned out by the agenda of big-money, out-of-state donors?
Tom Wright
Santa Fe
Vote your interest
Beats me why working or jobless people paying a lot more taxes than their president — except, of course, when he pays China — can still back the current administration. And I hope they (or you) are aware that billionaires have gained more than $930 billion in the past seven months when most of us have lost jobs and are suffering. Think, folks! Doesn’t this make you mad? You’re willing to give up Medicare and Social Security? Who do you care about? Vote for your own interests, your friends’ interests, your family’s interests — not for the CEOs and bosses. And why is it all about money? I used to think states should decide their own elections, but now it’s all outside money. What have we come to?
Lucy R. Lippard
Galisteo
Good advice
Seventy-odd years ago, my grandmother gave me some advice that has stood me well in making decisions about all sorts of relationships, including consideration of politicians. She said, “Listen to what they say, but watch what they do.” Please keep this in mind when voting in the election.
Linda Buscher
Santa Fe
Stronger steps
The current COVID resurgence is unsettling, and the governor seems to feel impotent, unable to balance concerns for loss of life, and economic concerns. She needs to look more closely, and things SHE could do, and has failed to do.
First, stop with the “face coverings” — encourage the use of N95 or KN95 masks. Germany’s Angela Merkel uses a KN95, MLG use a homemade job. Get serious, use, and encourage the use of effective face masks. Two, mandate the use of IR temperature scanners at entry points, and broadly. This is done around the world, but not in New Mexico. Time to adopt this obvious resource.
We must get smart and stop the politics.
Chris Mechels
Santa Fe
Why no response?
Anyone else wondering why a whole bunch of candidates did not/not provide responses to the questions posed by the League of Women Voters and Santa Fe New Mexican? What’s to avoid or hide? Why wouldn’t a candidate want the voting public to know their positions on key issues, concerns, questions? Why would they surrender the field and free publicity to their opponents? Hmmmm.
Brian Goldbeck
Santa Fe
Urgent issues
Elections choose those who determine taxation, spending, confirmation of executive officials, and regulations. Election-related issues are those that control the picking of such policy makers.
Urgent election issues are:
Restoration of democracy:
• end the Citizens United Supreme Court decision removing limits on corporate political spending
• reform bail, police and prosecutors
• bind the Electoral College to the nationwide popular vote winner
• reinstitute the Voting Rights Act
• ensure hand-marked auditable paper ballots
• end hidden poll taxes
Expansion of democracy:
• automatic voter registration
• federalized voting officials
• uniform drop off boxes
• vote-by-mail
• DC & PR statehood
• depoliticize the judiciary by addition
• two-day weekend balloting
Once we fairly address these, other issues (peace, environmentalism, women’s and minority political and social rights, and social and economic justice) can be resolved.
But structural tyranny of the minority of voters over the majority must end.
James McCarty Yeager
Santa Fe
Understanding New Mexico
In response to Mark Ronchetti and his concerns for our great state I would suggest that he needs a few good courses in history, geography and sociology. I have traveled recently through some of the poorest areas of New Mexico. They are naturally beautiful, but they don’t produce jobs nor do they push people to change when they need to.
Our climate is dry. We lack an abundance of water. A century ago, areas now in serious decline were being touted by developers and populated by New Mexicans, Midwesterners and immigrants. This was based on the foolish notion that the rain would follow the plow. Today these areas are good only for large ranches.
New Mexico can only support a small population. In 1940, it was approximately 500,000. Today it is over 2 million. Our neighboring states are worse — they, too, are blind. Oil, gas and coal will not last forever. Several mineral sources are already gone. Wind and solar power, much like oil, do not create long-term employment. The initial workers tend to be nomads. New Mexico is highly dependent, and always has been since 1598, on government jobs paid by taxes. Tourism is not the answer, either, no matter what the Chambers of Commerce around the state say. It has limits and is unevenly distributed. Right now, it is further stressed by events. We treasure our diverse cultures and I do think we get along generally well considering that we are tribal creatures. However, some severe ignorance has been exhibited lately. Unfortunately, there are subcultures which do not value education, ergo, their children suffer. My parents taught for 32 years, I taught for 43, and my son is in his second year teaching. I think we know something about this issue. Rigid standardized testing is not the answer. Ignorance and not thinking are the enemies.
English is our common language and our history is complex. We need to respect each other and accept that all children can learn. There is no future in the past. We must move forward, be innovative, civilized and decent responsible citizens.
R. Kermit Hill
Santa Fe
