This morning's editorial ("The filibuster — the tool blocking democratic reforms, Our View, Sept. 27) mentions one of the main reasons I left my birth state, Kentucky, 30 years ago: the seemingly permanent senator, Mitch McConnell. It seems ironic a state already burdened with the problems of coal mining, tobacco and bourbon should also be inhibited by the radical conservatism of its powerful Republican senator, one of the two legislators able to prevent the will of the people from prevailing in the debate over the filibuster. I owe a debt of gratitude to my adopted state for preserving all of us from this dominance. Here, due to enlightened leadership, the will of the people still does prevail.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Protect public lands
Tom Ribe’s recent commentary ("Why can cattle trespass at Valles Caldera," My View, Sept. 27) regarding the illegal cattle in the Valles Caldera Preserve is so on point. Thank you. For far too long, government agencies such as the National Forest, the Bureau of Land management and, I am sure, others, have stood by or enabled the depredation of our public lands by grazers, miners and loggers.
Cattle ranchers and their bovine herds managed to rid the country of the native buffalo a long time ago. What’s left of the precious wild places in the West that were never privatized like in the overpopulated East are still trampled by hooves destroying grasslands and animals polluting our streams. It’s time government agencies start safeguarding our public resources, preserve the commons and get away from the mindset to use all of it for private profit.
Hans Loehr
Santa Fe
Ties that bind
¡Viva México! ¡Viva la Independencia! was the cry heard on the Santa Fe Plaza in 1822 when New Mexico, along with the rest of Mexico, celebrated its independence from Spain. The events included parades, dignitaries on horseback, matachines, Indian dances and, at the end of the day, a grand ball.
This year on Sept. 16, el Grito “¡Viva Mexico!” was shouted by Norma Ang, the Mexican Consul, after being presented the Mexican flag by the students of El Camino Real Academy. It was an emotional moment. I looked around and people were wiping away tears.
This celebration took place for years until New Mexico became a U.S. territory in 1848. For members of our community who are unaware of the history behind the celebration, I recommend an informative article ("When Mexico was born, New Mexico changed forever," History Matters, Sept. 4, 2021) by our state historian Robert Martinez.
Maria Cristina Lopez
Santa Fe
Out of touch
Kim Shanahan has yet again confirmed he is firmly in favor of developers and contractors at the expense of traditional Santa Fe look and feel ("Ready-made casitas are cool, but not yet scalding-hot," Building Santa Fe, Sept. 25). He is promoting “Boxabl” (not spelled correctly in the column), which is simply a fancy name for what is known in the oil industry as a “flat-pack man camp,” or truckable structures that can be assembled on site as a basically complete living space. Google it, and you’ll see what he is proposing. I’ve used them for decades in oilfield production camps.
They usually only last a few years before deteriorating and are probably one of the most unattractive living structures ever made — but gosh, a developer's dream. That's because they are cheap to fabricate, are cheap to assemble, and can fetch premium prices for an average product in the proper market. Shanahan no longer lives here (another country in fact) and will become increasingly out of touch with current events. Why can’t we have a building columnist more in tune with the nature of The City Different than a promoter of phony affordable housing campaigns and mass development?
Jeff Haught, P.E.
Santa Fe
Noise reverberates
If there is one subject that seems to hit the hot button in this town, it is the noise problem from illegal mufflers ("Reducing noise is smart public policy," Our View, Oct. 1). I hear it from visitors and residents alike. It seems that there will finally be some sort of solution that we might be able to live with. I applaud the City Council for addressing the issue. We all deserve some peace and quiet in the Land of Enchantment.