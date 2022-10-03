This morning's editorial ("The filibuster — the tool blocking democratic reforms, Our View, Sept. 27) mentions one of the main reasons I left my birth state, Kentucky, 30 years ago: the seemingly permanent senator, Mitch McConnell. It seems ironic a state already burdened with the problems of coal mining, tobacco and bourbon should also be inhibited by the radical conservatism of its powerful Republican senator, one of the two legislators able to prevent the will of the people from prevailing in the debate over the filibuster. I owe a debt of gratitude to my adopted state for preserving all of us from this dominance. Here, due to enlightened leadership, the will of the people still does prevail.

Sallie Bingham

Santa Fe

