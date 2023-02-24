We own and operate the Silver Creek Inn in Mogollon. This historic adobe structure was a general store and hotel during the gold rush of the late 1800s. Today, it’s a retreat center where people come to escape the distractions of life. The Gila Wilderness is our backyard. In 2021, Summa Silver, a mining company from Canada, arrived in Mogollon to look for more gold. Today, they continue to actively drill, still looking for developable deposits.
We and our neighbors have formed Mogollon Concerned Citizens to oppose the mine and daylight the threats it poses to our community and ways of life. Our goal is to protect our community, watershed and ecosystem from this threat. Please join us at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Violet Crown for a screening of No Fool's Gold, a short documentary about our fight. Question and answer panel will be held afterward.
Kathy Knapp
Stanley King
Mogollon
Open, please
When will the Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument reopen? Enough is enough. Let our New Mexico guests experience the beauty of this beautiful landscape.
Joe Jett
Santa Fe
For shame
Eric Blinman is such a remarkable person and archaeologist. Our community is losing an important educator, a brilliant researcher, a keeper of our history and a protector of our culture. After years of building the Office of Archaeological Studies to a prominent and important center of Southwest significance, he is quickly dismissed? Shame on the Department of Cultural Affairs and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Some of us give money to our cultural institutions. Make sure you are giving your money to the places that represent your values. Dismissing a person of Blinman's reputation and dedication to the state of New Mexico should raise questions about this administration.
Sara Birmingham
Santa Fe
Liquid questions
On the surface, storing liquid natural gas, or LNG, for emergencies sounds good. New Mexico Gas Co. is asking the Public Regulation Commission to approve initial spending of $181 million to build an LNG storage site without estimating the cost to be passed on to users. Over 10 years, the incremental cost to ratepayers could easily reach $400 million with the company assured a healthy profit on all of it. The PRC should reject this request until it is provided an accurate projection of all costs; recovery of capital, financing expense, operating costs including losses from cryogenic boil off and expensive trucked in cryogenic LNG. To approve it without knowing the real cost would be irresponsible.
Bill Heckel
Santa Fe
With love, to Santa Fe
Billed as a love letter to Santa Fe, what a love letter it was. The performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center of Hector Berlioz’s Roméo et Juliette was an incredible rendition of an incredible work rendered in an incredible combination of passion and skill. A total of 175 musicians, chorus and soloists came together to produce a singular combination of a big, rich orchestral sound in a work that seemed at times part operatic, part symphonic. With over 40 years of season ticket seats in both Seattle and San Francisco, I have never heard this amazing work performed, and from that perspective, one could travel the world’s great concert halls and never experience a finer evening of music. Kudos to maestro Guillermo Figueroa for a love letter that will long be remembered by those in attendance.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
An elevated performance
The performance of Roméo et Juliette by Hector Berlioz at the Lensic Performing Arts Center significantly elevated artistic achievement and experience of both Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus and the community. It was a superb performance, the likes of which Santa Fe may never have experienced before. Furthermore, in 65 years of concerts, I may never have experienced a baritone like Adrian Smith; his singing and acting were tremendous in his depiction of Friar Laurence during the last section of the piece.
Thank you, Guillermo Figueroa and Santa Fe Symphony & Chorus. Now, onto the Requiem by Hector Berlioz.
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
Right from wrong
Former U.S. Rep. Pete McCloskey gets it right again ("The coming prosecution of Donald Trump," My View, Feb. 19). First Richard Nixon, now Donald Trump — showing us it's not that hard to tell right from wrong. I'm sure glad he moved to New Mexico.