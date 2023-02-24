We own and operate the Silver Creek Inn in Mogollon. This historic adobe structure was a general store and hotel during the gold rush of the late 1800s. Today, it’s a retreat center where people come to escape the distractions of life. The Gila Wilderness is our backyard. In 2021, Summa Silver, a mining company from Canada, arrived in Mogollon to look for more gold. Today, they continue to actively drill, still looking for developable deposits.

We and our neighbors have formed Mogollon Concerned Citizens to oppose the mine and daylight the threats it poses to our community and ways of life. Our goal is to protect our community, watershed and ecosystem from this threat. Please join us at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Violet Crown for a screening of No Fool's Gold, a short documentary about our fight. Question and answer panel will be held afterward.

Kathy Knapp