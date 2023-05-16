May is Preservation Month! Historic preservation has helped maintain a distinct look and feel to our fine city. Each year, the preservation community collaborates to celebrate those Santa Feans who contribute time and energy to ensuring

Santa Fe really is the City Different.

Please join us for the 2023 Heritage Preservation Awards at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail. Awards will be given for architectural preservation, new construction in Santa Fe Style, sensitive restoration and more. This event is jointly hosted by the city’s Historic Preservation Division, Historic Santa Fe Foundation and the Old Santa Fe Association. After the awards, we will have a reception at El Zaguán, 545 Canyon Road. If you are interested in Santa Fe’s unique style, history and cultural heritage, come help us honor the awardees.

Recommended for you