May is Preservation Month! Historic preservation has helped maintain a distinct look and feel to our fine city. Each year, the preservation community collaborates to celebrate those Santa Feans who contribute time and energy to ensuring
Santa Fe really is the City Different.
Please join us for the 2023 Heritage Preservation Awards at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail. Awards will be given for architectural preservation, new construction in Santa Fe Style, sensitive restoration and more. This event is jointly hosted by the city’s Historic Preservation Division, Historic Santa Fe Foundation and the Old Santa Fe Association. After the awards, we will have a reception at El Zaguán, 545 Canyon Road. If you are interested in Santa Fe’s unique style, history and cultural heritage, come help us honor the awardees.
Adam Johnson
Executive Director
Old Santa Fe Association
Santa Fe
Yes to fake meat
I’m very troubled by the Saturday editorial reprint from TheWashington Post (“Here’s why fake meat products are fizzling,” Another View, May 13), which could have been written by admen for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. It reads like a lengthy pitch for red meat. I have not checked the stats cited, but my experience with plant-based, alt-meat products is altogether different. My wife and I particularly like Beyond Burgers and Morning Star veggie bacon strips. We prefer both to the red meat originals for taste, health and environmental considerations. The Beyond Burgers are not only tasty but don’t leave gristle stuck in my teeth, as beef does. America’s obsession with red meat is extremely costly to both health and environment. The market for alternatives should not be discouraged by weird articles.
Tom Luebben
Santa Fe
Clean it up
As a political scientist, I read for wordcraft as well as words, and “deep” at the start of the policy opinion piece (“The question of wells is a deep, controversial subject,” Building Santa Fe, May 14) is simile for a smile from readers, no? No, it is not controversial: At home, we are taught to clean up our own mess; at school, the same; at work, that our mother “does not work here,” but, also, try to externalize costs.
The extractive firms across the board fight regulation that would make them clean up their mess, and nuclear waste is Example 1. Now, we are the state climate criminal No. 2 for oil and gas production, behind just Texas. No, it is not complicated. It is not controversial; the facts are stark and threatening. Oil and gas, while being winded down, should clean up their mess — fracking detritus, abandoned well sites, methane escape, ground water poison. Not externalize it to homeowners with water wells and domestic ranch animals and the public to pay and breathe.
Michael M. Kiley, Ph.D., M.P.H.
Albuquerque
Pot for potholes?
I just moved to Santa Fe, and something I’ve noticed is all the potholes on the street. Since the April launch, sales of recreational marijuana in New Mexico totaled more than $214 million in state tax for 2022. For the same time period, medical marijuana sales totaled about $144.2 million, according to state data. So, how about the state fixes all the potholes in the state capital?
Randy Clarke
Santa Fe
Our rights
I’m tired of all of these gun enthusiasts who adamantly oppose any gun control restrictions talking about “their right to own guns,” even military-style weapons. What about my right to be safe when I go shopping or to the bank or anywhere else? What about the right for people to be able to go to a wedding or a concert or church without having to worry about being shot? And most importantly, what about our children’s right to get an education without the constant fear of being killed? It’s time someone stood up for our rights, rather than the so-called rights of these extremists.