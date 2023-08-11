In politics, one sees a particular sociopathic trait more clearly than anywhere else. This is the tactic of projecting one’s own sins and crimes onto opponents. A simple but powerful technique, it serves the purposes of obfuscation and deflecting attention, especially if preemptive. It is a natural process, even automatic, since sociopaths are incapable of taking personal responsibility. Former President Donald Trump’s accusations toward President Joe Biden and the Justice Department should properly be heard as self-indictment, since he is accurately describing himself: “Criminalization of political speech, corrupt, deranged, rogue, failed, disgraced, crooked, thug.”

As an inadvertent island of public honesty, it proves the player behind his crazy act is perfectly lucid. He knows exactly what he is doing and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Attorney General Merrick Garland is staggeringly derelict in duty for waiting two years longer than he should have, thereby compromising the case.

Barry Hatfield

