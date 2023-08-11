In politics, one sees a particular sociopathic trait more clearly than anywhere else. This is the tactic of projecting one’s own sins and crimes onto opponents. A simple but powerful technique, it serves the purposes of obfuscation and deflecting attention, especially if preemptive. It is a natural process, even automatic, since sociopaths are incapable of taking personal responsibility. Former President Donald Trump’s accusations toward President Joe Biden and the Justice Department should properly be heard as self-indictment, since he is accurately describing himself: “Criminalization of political speech, corrupt, deranged, rogue, failed, disgraced, crooked, thug.”
As an inadvertent island of public honesty, it proves the player behind his crazy act is perfectly lucid. He knows exactly what he is doing and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Attorney General Merrick Garland is staggeringly derelict in duty for waiting two years longer than he should have, thereby compromising the case.
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
Resounding success
Thank you to the entire community: Thirty-five partner organizations and companies, Santa Fe County fire department, Vogue College, Guadalupe Credit Union and Walmart for making La Familia Health’s Annual Fiesta a resounding success. We estimate more than
750 people attended the event at La Familia’s Southside Clinic, which kicked off National Community Health Center week. Attendees enjoyed face painting, healthy cooking demonstrations, dental screenings, a shots clinic and community resources.
Special thanks to Santa Fe Walmarts and Sam’s Club for funding 350 backpacks and supplies, Guadalupe Credit Union for donating 30 backpacks and supplies, and the Stylists from Vogue College of Cosmetology who provided free haircuts.
Jasmin Milz
chief development officer
La Familia Health
Santa Fe
Big trouble
Former President Donald Trump is facing severe legal challenges, having been indicted on federal conspiracy charges. I’m sure he has been advised the federal courts boast a whopping 96% conviction rate for conspiracy charges. I am not an attorney, but I do know that roughly 80% of those indicted on federal conspiracy charges cop a plea, i.e. plead guilty to the charges, which usually mitigates the proscribed sentence. Of the remaining 20% who plead not guilty and go to trial, approximately 16% are found guilty and convicted. Roughly 4% are acquitted and walk free with the arrest record expunged. These odds are not good for the former president, and I expect he may not be sleeping well.