From 1998 through 2001, the federal government recorded a budget surplus. Bill Clinton was president. Since 2002 there have been budget deficits. I remember when we had a budget crisis and then-Sen. Pete Domenici said they should stop giving sound bites on TV and get in a back room and work on the budget.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Welcoming all
I echo the sentiments of the writer ("A vote for Webber," Letters to the Editor, Sept. 20), as like her “I am not from here.” I am a resident of Santa Fe by choice, and not by incident of birth. I also own property here, pay taxes and subscribe to this paper.
Furthermore, I brought with me many years of civic experience in other similar cities but have found implicit exclusion by ethnicity and “not from here" to be barriers to the “test" of authenticity in civic affairs. I do not know any of the mayoral candidates, but I shall vote for the one who is welcoming, favors inclusion and does not openly appeal to endorse the irrelevant qualification of (“I’m from the same place you are," My View, Sept. 19).
Betty Wilson
Santa Fe
By their actions
We think mayoral candidates should be judged by how they respond to issues important to their constituents.
At the height of public discussion in early 2020 about the proposed Richards Avenue crossing, we twice contacted our District 4 city councilors, Jamie Cassutt and JoAnne Vigil Coppler. Cassutt responded quickly and thoughtfully both times. We still are awaiting Vigil Coppler's replies. Is this how she would act as mayor?
Susan Kellogg and William Walker
Santa Fe
Get the picture
Earl Potter missed the point (“Pay attention,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 28). He noted that no city councilors endorsed JoAnne Vigil Coppler for mayor. Councilor Renee Villarreal got it right – councilors making endorsements, and the mayor asking for their endorsements, fosters division and undermines the unity that JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Alan Webber say they value. The councilors who refrained from making endorsements understand the larger picture.
Elise Rosenhaupt Noble
Santa Fe
A merger to support
When our state’s economy thrives, it’s good for everyone. Like many New Mexicans, I want to see a future that reflects our unique heritage and our role in a complex and competitive global economy. That’s why the proposed merger between the Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid is good for New Mexicans and why I am supportive.
Avangrid is an experienced electric utility with considerable financial resources that will help New Mexico meet future energy needs, keep electricity affordable for ratepayers, and facilitate the historic transition to renewables outlined in the 2019 Energy Transition Act. I encourage the Public Regulation Commission to vote "yes" in supporting this merger.
Bob Murphy
executive director, Economic Forum
Albuquerque
Dump the beef
I was caught flat-footed by your recent editorial praising McDonald's for getting rid of a plastic toy included in its Happy Meals ("McDonald's aims for greener Happy Meal," Our View, Sept. 27). The editorial misses the forest for the trees. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, methane, pound for pound, is 25 times more effective as a heat-trapping gas as CO2 over a 100 year period. The biggest domestic source of methane? Domestic agriculture, especially animal agriculture.
urther, rampant deforestation is largely driven by the global demand for meat production. Eliminating a plastic toy is therefore largely irrelevant to the environmental impact restaurants like McDonald’s have due to the mass marketing of beef and other animal products. Perhaps we'd be better off had McDonald's stuck with the toys and got rid of the beef.
Khal Spencer
Santa Fe
