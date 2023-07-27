Upon reading the article (“Learning ‘science of reading’,” July 26) I immediately thought of Reading Quest, a local nonprofit that has done amazing work with Santa Fe Public Schools students on improving their reading skills. Their research-based program has been highly successful using volunteer tutors, both young people and older adults. It is my hope Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will learn more about Reading Quest as she looks for ways to boost literacy in the state’s schools.

Judy Crawford

Santa Fe

