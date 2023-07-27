Upon reading the article (“Learning ‘science of reading’,” July 26) I immediately thought of Reading Quest, a local nonprofit that has done amazing work with Santa Fe Public Schools students on improving their reading skills. Their research-based program has been highly successful using volunteer tutors, both young people and older adults. It is my hope Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will learn more about Reading Quest as she looks for ways to boost literacy in the state’s schools.
Judy Crawford
Santa Fe
Dispelling a myth
Phill Casaus’ commentary, (“ ‘Oppenheimer,’ nuke critics and the voices you can’t hear,” July 23) is a fine example of the difficulty of dispelling a simple but self-serving and erroneous historical myth. The idea that the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima prevented the death of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops in the inevitable invasion of Japan is not true. The Japanese were ready to surrender and would have with the simple concession that the emperor be protected, as historical research since the time has made clear.
The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not the last act of the Second World War, but the first act of the Cold War, and the result of a cynical calculation by Harry Truman and his Secretary of State James F. Byrnes. Readers are directed to Gar Alperovitz’s The Decision to Use the Atomic Bomb, an exhaustively researched and entirely convincing account of how that decision was made.
Andrew Davis
Santa Fe
Not the only way
I respect Phill Casaus’ paean to the World War II veterans who did not have to invade Japan, though I disagree with the reasons why they didn’t (“‘Oppenheimer,’ nuke critics and the voices you can’t hear,” July 23). Japan may have vowed to never surrender unless invaded and defeated on their own territory. Historians are divided on this. The problem is that it was military commanders who urged invasion and who urged killing lots of civilians instead of hitting a military target that was “too small,” in the generals’ words.
We could have obliterated a Japanese-held island with a bomb instead of sending thousands of Americans to their deaths to win it, and if it took a second one of those to convince them we were serious, the toll of innocent life would have been so much less. Taking an invasion for granted is falling for military propaganda, since we could have waged a war of attrition against them instead.
Randy Barron
Las Vegas, N.M.
Disappointing film
I was so disappointed by the Oppenheimer film. I was hoping for a reflective look at an all-too-human situation of a man who allowed his hubris to get the better of him. Although there were occasional glimpses into the psyche of Oppenheimer, the movie played more like an action-hero biopic. The music was constant, obliterating the dialogue, and the back-and-forth through time cutting was so fast-paced that you were on the edge of your seat for no reason. Despite music and editing that resembled an action film, the one historical scene with physical danger was left out of the movie (when Don Hornig stayed with the bomb overnight).
To this day, The Day After Trinity by Jon Else remains the most thought-provoking and informative film narrative about Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project. It would seem to me that Christopher Nolan forgot the first rule of good filmmaking: The form should enhance the content and the content should dictate the form. This is not the story of Batman, and yet it plays like one.
Stacey Foiles
Santa Fe
Thank a worker
This past week I watched the work crew clearing weeds from Sawmill Road. In the oppressive heat they kept cutting and raking and clearing the medians until the street looked manicured and lovely. Next time you pass a city worker giving his or her all, pause and thank them for keeping Santa Fe the City Beautiful.
Mary Russell
Santa Fe
Overstaying
Columnist Kim Shanahan does not live in Santa Fe, doesn’t live in New Mexico and does not even live in the U.S. It is long overdue that he is replaced. He is and always was a developer; primarily interested in building, building and more building: sprawl, no matter; water, no matter; building in green spaces, no matter. Now from wherever he is, he has the gall to propose new taxes for Santa Feans (Put two taxes for affordable housing on Nov. ballot,” Building Santa Fe, July 23). He has overstayed his privilege of writing in your paper!