I am writing to voice my support for immediate action to alleviate the housing crisis in Santa Fe. Having grown up in Santa Fe, it is tragic to see the situation many find themselves in these days. It is wonderful that Santa Fe is a chosen destination for so many from other cities, but the local community and the middle class are being squeezed out. Expanding development of housing in Santa Fe is a must if this town is to uphold its character.
In particular, I am in full support of the Homewise South Meadows project. The number of units, mixed housing types and park project are all urgently needed in Santa Fe. Homewise has a long-standing reputation in this area, and unlike some housing projects, they keep the financing local. I urge the city to vigorously expand means to home ownership in the Santa Fe area.
David Bau
Santa Fe
Too many innocents
This is really too much. Today, two police cars in hot pursuit barrelled down Interstate 25 the wrong way, and two people are dead as a result, an officer and an innocent motorist. I am sorry for the loss of the officer, but we cannot give our police license to kill innocents in their pursuit of criminals, whether by shooting through doors or by reckless driving. This must stop.
Mark E. Dunham
Santa Fe
Try Fox!
Hey, do you want to know why the left constantly attacks Fox News, and particularly Tucker Carlson? According to the Nielsen ratings for October (the most recent data): Of the 25-year-old to 54-year-old viewers surveyed as Democrats, 39 percent chose Fox, 31 percent chose MSNBC and 30 percent chose CNN for programming from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. This data is accurate and can easily be verified online. Maybe you should tune in and give Fox a chance. Yeah, right!
Alan Ross
Santa Fe
A lesser increase
The recent request by New Mexico Gas Company to raise customer rates to increase its revenues by over 20 percent of current operating revenues is blatantly insensitive and arrogant after the extraordinary increase in natural gas prices this past year. We all want the gas company to operate profitably and to continue to provide good service. However, at a time when ordinary people are struggling with inflation, the gas company should consider an increase that will result in something less than a 10.1 percent return on common equity.
Nancy Murphy
Santa Fe
Thanks, senator
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, thank you for all you do in support of protecting New Mexico’s incredible immigrant community. As an undocumented person, I have faced countless setbacks in my career and limitations on how I have been able to support my community in Las Cruces. Thanks to the DACA program, I am now a part of the essential workforce that continues to support our nation’s pandemic recovery. In medical school, I work directly with COVID-19 patients as part of my training. Once I graduate next year, I hope to continue providing the critical care needed in hospitals and health care, one of many industries impacted by labor shortages, should my immigration status permit me. I plan to pursue a career in psychiatry, and once I finish residency, my goal is to return to New Mexico, which has a high need for mental health care.
Senator Luján, it is absolutely urgent you keep fighting for long-overdue immigration reform. Democrats cannot miss out on this opportunity.
Cesar Hernandez
Las Cruces
Ways to help
The “mass email to citizens” from the mayor ("How to help," Letters to the Editor, March 4) must have been to “citizens” who supported him because I and others got no such email.
Mayor Alan Webber's recommendations on groups to support Ukraine are probably fine, but if you mention one religious group, better add others. I’ve been giving already to Catholic Relief Services, for example. That’s just my put-in, but I don’t pretend to represent an entire city.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
