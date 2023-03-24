Since former President Donald Trump announced, erroneously, that he would be indicted last Tuesday, news media have been speculating breathlessly. Newsflash: Trump thrives on media attention. As long people talk about him and think about him, he has influence. When the media report on what he says, on what he posts on his blog, and speculates on what he may or may not say, on what he may or may not do, Trump gets attention that empowers his influence.
Responsible reporters and pundits who want this alleged criminal to be accountable through our system of justice must stop speculating on his every word and action and let the system do its function in the dispassionate, objective way it is designed to work.
Bruce Joffe
Santa Fe
Speak up for Palestinians
Now is the time for all those who care about human rights to raise their voices for Palestinians. Killing, hating and fearing "the other" because they have a different name for God is not acceptable in Judaism, Islam or Christianity. Miko Peled, Israeli-American human rights activist and author of The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, raises his voice as he travels the world warning that blind loyalty to a nation state is unacceptable.
Born and raised in Jerusalem, Peled comes from a Zionist-Israeli family. Politics was personal. His grandfather, Avraham Katsnelson, was a signature to Israel’s Declaration of Independence. His father, Mattityahu Peled fought in the 1948 Arab–Israeli War and was a general in the 1967 Six-Day War. No stranger to violence, the Peled family lost their 13-year-old granddaughter and niece to a suicide bomber. The ongoing tragedy affects all the people living between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan river.
Peled will be speaking in Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalists Church at 107 W. Barcelona Road. A Q&A will be followed by a book signing. There is a suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away. All proceeds will go to the Middle East Children’s Alliance. Learn more at mecaforpeace.org.
Iris Keltz
Santa Fe
Too many polls
Here we are again! The ink has barely dried on the media coverage of the midterm elections, and we are being subjected to a barrage of polls about the 2024 elections.
What I don’t get is the fact that most polls about the 2022 midterm elections were wrong, yet the media still keeps touting new ones as some kind of accurate reflection about who will be our next wave of politicians.
Pollsters be darned with their plus or minus mathematics. I will go, as I have in the past, with my own internal poll. I’d suggest you do too.
James Murphy
Santa Fe
Really?
Some $650,000 budgeted for pickleball at Fort Marcy ("City of S.F. in line for nearly $13M," March 23)? You have got to be kidding — it's unbelievable that our mayor and his council would spend that kind of money when they already redid the tennis courts for pickleball. Look at the dirty streets, weeds on medians, parks that look like dumps, etc. Surely that kind of money could be spent on making our city nice and clean. We could extend the time spent by street sweepers to clean up more streets as well as make our downtown area friendlier, instead of leaving the ugly boards on monuments.
Richard Mares
Santa Fe
Not 'us vs. that'
A recent editorial ("As the session heats up, focus on what matters," Our View, March 7) suggested gun violence prevention doesn't "matter" enough for a special session. Really, New Mexican? Gun violence prevention doesn't matter in the state where, according to Everytown, nearly 400 people die each year, an increase of 43% from 2009 to 2018? Where guns are the No. 1 cause of death for our children? This is a monumental social and health crisis. Every single one of those gun safety bills can help reduce preventable deaths in different ways.
By the way, repeating Sen. Joseph Cervantes' claim that an assaults weapons ban is "unconstitutional" is frankly outrageous. That is a complete falsehood. Yes, it is true the current extremist Supreme Court might claim so, but that is no reason not to fight for the right to life. If it was unconstitutional, how did the nation have a ban in effect from 1994 to 2004? What is unconstitutional is that we must live with this level of violence every day.
Of course we need comprehensive education reform, but this is not about "this versus that." I expect a newspaper to choose their words more carefully.