In Monday’s newspaper, I was greatly distressed at the article about librarians voluntarily removing controversial books from the shelves (“Schools quietly removing books from libraries,” March 28). I can’t imagine anything worse than that other than people demanding books be removed because they are narrow-minded or afraid to learn. What’s next but having us throw books in the street and burning them?
If we don’t read and learn to become more knowledgeable and tolerant of other people, ways of life and opinions, then how else can we make ourselves and our country better? Hiding under a rock and ignoring what is around us is one way for sure to have our country falter and dissolve before our very eyes. Let’s not let these extremists demanding only their views be valid to be the prevailing criteria of our country. Read and keep reading.
Patricia Fordney
Santa Fe
Miscalculation
Quite rightly, the Biden administration has warned China of the serious repercussions China would suffer should it choose to aid in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s immoral invasion of Ukraine, which is already proving to be a self-inflicted wound on the Russian people and economy. But I doubt if Chinese leader Xi Jinping is tempted to aid Putin — or to lust after Taiwan, given the Ukrainian-style resistance the People’s Liberation Army would meet — to say nothing of the damage the resulting sanctions would inflict on the Chinese economy.
Rather, given the failure of the Russian invasion to subdue the Ukraine, Xi may be thinking of flexing China’s might along the historically contested regions and spheres of influence between China and Russia. If so, Putin’s vision of restoring Moscow’s rule over the lands of the Soviet Union would be further dashed. In such a scenario, he might have been wiser to ally with the West rather than to seek the “Finlandization” of Ukraine at such horrific cost to Kievan Rus, considered the birthplace of both the Ukraine and Russia.
Guy Gronquist
Santa Fe
Hear workers who quit
I would suggest that before concluding that abortion is “health care,” readers of The New Mexican should listen to the voices of people who have left this industry; stories about them can be found on the website abortionworker.com/quitter-stories. The American Association of Pro-Life OB/GYNs reports only about 10 percent of OB/GYNs will do abortions, and some who begin later drop out. Because of public opinion and the nature of the work, the abortion industry has difficulty finding recruits.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
Left behind
I read with concern and despair the article (“Residents struggle as investors buy mobile home parks,” March 27) about investors buying mobile home parks, divesting residents of the last vestige of affordable housing in this country. I am a native New Mexican who lived in Seattle for 45 years but moved to Santa Fe 7½ years ago because of the emerging lack of affordability of Seattle as a place to retire. I listen as my friends in Seattle complain about the violence and the plethora of homeless encampments.
When I got out of graduate school in 1971, I rented the bottom half of a duplex with a shared laundry room for $110 per month, utilities included. I did not have any graduate school debt. I went to school on savings and a scholarship, and worked almost full time my second year in school. I was able to buy a house as a single woman in 1977. I had no inherited family money, nor was I part of the techie surge that engulfed Seattle decades later, but I enjoyed an affordable lifestyle on what I earned.
None of the above is possible any longer. We bellyache about the poor, homelessness, welfare queens, etc., but we have become a social order dominated by wealth and and an indifference to those left behind over the past four decades. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
Lorie Dwinell
Santa Fe
