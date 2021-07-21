If every vaccinated adult were able to convince just one vaccine-resister to get the shot, the pandemic would disappear. I’m sure just about every vaccinated person knows someone who won’t get the shot. In my case, it was my sister. We had many conversations about it, and finally, the tone of them became very heated and unpleasant.
When she said she was concerned about side effects, I asked her if she would be concerned about the side effect of being dead from not getting the shot. That did not go over well. Suffice to say, subtlety is not my strong suit in these situations. Nonetheless, she got the shots, and she actually thanked me for pushing so hard. My daughter went through the same process with a long-term friend (although I am sure she was more diplomatic than her dad). But, she finally persuaded her resisting friend to get the vaccine.
Just one. That’s all. Problem solved.
Robert Mang
Santa Fe
Turn down the noise
Thanks, Joe! (“The sound and fury: Quality of life takes a back seat,” Making It Through, July 20). I applaud Joe Schepps’ attempt to turn the noise down and having a sense of humor when the attempt failed. I understand our city government has a committee called Quality of Life and wonder what exactly it accomplishes. From everything I read in The New Mexican, not much, I guess. Weeds, trash, speeding, red light running, vehicle noise, fireworks … on and on, according to residents. I seriously doubt the perpetrators read the local paper, which alleviates their responsibility to recognize their shameful behavior, immaturity and lack of community manners. My drug of choice, too, as I see Santa Fe’s lowest denominators, is ironical humor. Keeps the blood pressure down.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Be an ally
How interesting — but not really surprising — that an Associated Press article (“Female surfers overcome sexism’s toll to earn berths,” July 20) about female surfers overcoming sexism includes a sexist quote from the CEO of USA Surfing, Greg Cruse. Cruse explains why it took so long for the surfing community to address sexism and inequity by stating, “It took a while for the women to complain about it.” Cruse and others who would blame an oppressed group for not speaking up about their oppression and then wait to do something about it only when members of that group “complain,” would be wise to consider that they, too, have an important role to play in proactively addressing injustice. Perhaps he could be coached on what it means to be an active ally. Remind him that if he’s not part of the solution, he’s part of the problem.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Worthy of study
I study law enforcement, and the principle priority is “to protect life and property.” Can I use this to understand Daniel J. Chacón’s story on state Sen. Joseph Cervantes (“Church denies Communion to lawmaker,” July 20)? Can it be said that the bishop of the Diocese of Las Cruces is protecting life of the Eucharist, Communion? Could it be said that Cervantes is voting for protecting property? What happens when protecting property clashes with protecting life? Are reproductive rights based on the idea that a body is a person’s property? Do people “deserve the property of their body?” In this case, does the bishop deserve the right to administer Communion of the body? This takes study. Joseph Cervantes is a beautiful name. Live up to it.
James Langenbrunner, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Centered with water
In reply to Anita Warren’s suggestion (“History should be center of the Plaza,” Letters to the Editor, July 12) to include educational plaques within the new Plaza centerpiece: I think we would find ourselves lost sorting through all the versions in a well-intended effort to finally get it right. Let’s just make a nice form of waterwork — a tribute to something we can all agree on and keep looking for a common version in the many libraries and museums and, of course, the clouds and sunsets.
Doug Doran
Santa Fe
