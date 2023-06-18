Are you retired? Are you bored? Do you swim? Would you like to contribute to our community’s health through public service? The Santa Fe public pools are desperate for lifeguards, full-time or as substitutes. Ft. Marcy pool has had to close because of the lack of staff. Please call Matt Cottle at 505-955-4041 if you are interested or want more information.
Judy Crawford
Santa Fe
Confidentiality for all
Senate Bill 180 took effect June 16 and allows confidentiality of elected or appointed public officials' home addresses. More political elitism! Shouldn't everyone be allowed this confidentiality if they so choose?
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Wrong priorities
New Mexico is ranked 50th in “child well-being.” No one should be surprised at the finding. The New Mexico State Legislature prioritized putting tampons in school bathrooms, including for boys. The Legislature insisted that our children be able to decide for themselves life-altering surgeries and gender-altering drugs while at the same time teachers telling parents about the plan face a fined $5,000. These laws were passed without debate with the sponsoring legislators not addressing the opposition but repeating the same talking points over and over again. The referendum to halt these egregious laws is being opposed by our Secretary of State in the name of “the preservation of the public peace, health or safety.” I think the public would like to know how allowing a child breast surgery and tampons in boys’ bathrooms addresses New Mexico’s desperate need for improving New Mexico’s children’s well-being.
J.D. Vasquez
Santa Fe
Keep the box?
I have a crazy, but perhaps interesting, suggestion for replacing the obelisk in the Plaza. Keep some big rectangular “box” but have its four sides constructed of material conducive to mural art. Invite four mural artists from our community — one Native, one Hispanic, one Anglo, and one “other” — to create a mural on each of the four faces that reflects the values, visions, dreams of their respective communities. Have the murals on display for, say, six months. At the end of that period, erase those murals and invite four more artists from the community to do the same thing. Repeat every six months. This idea would showcase to the public the extraordinarily diverse artistic talent of our community and highlight our togetherness, not our separateness.
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Google vs. newspapers
As a long-time consultant to the media and ad industries, let me try to quantify the disparity between Google and content creators like the newspaper industry ("Support local journalism: Pay content creators," Our View, June 14).
Google’s owner, Alphabet, reported for last year revenues of more than $280 billion — over a quarter of a trillion. The federal budget is expected to come in somewhere north of five trillion for 2023. Newspaper revenues may, for this year, come in at $18.4 billion, hardly a rounding error for Google. That Congress would allow Google to grow into world’s most voracious media octopus defies reckoning. By paying newspapers a pittance for their content, Google has diminished one of democracy’s most vital, vibrant voices, in support of a free society.
The law makes newspapers responsible for their content. The law, thanks to Congress, holds Google unaccountable for the truth and fairness of its content. Anything and everything seems to be fair game for Google. Europe wants to rewrite the rules, to make the playing field more egalitarian. Will Congress follow? Big Tech, as we all know, has enormous clout. While we want financial justice for the newspaper industry, how many of us own an interest in Alphabet, Google’s owner, either outright or via a mutual fund, especially in retirement accounts? We gain from Google’s dominance. Can artificial intelligence beget an equitable answer? Stay tuned.