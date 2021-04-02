I salute Richard Rudman for his generosity in giving his stimulus check to charity ("Overstimulated," Letters to the Editor, March 28). While some people may have received checks they didn't need, getting the stimulus money out quickly to the millions who needed it desperately trumped (no pun intended) taking longer and targeting recipients more specifically. I urge others who are in Rudman's situation to support their preferred local charity. These are local folks doing important work.
And while you are at it, please consider www.ksfr.org for a donation. Our dedicated staff and great volunteers bring Northern New Mexico local news, great music, Dave Marash, the BBC News Service and other first-rate programming every day.
Peter Smith
chairman, KSFR Board of Directors
Santa Fe
Avoid the pain
In his letter (“Prepare for pain,” March 21) Raymond Lopez argues that Democrats are selling out our children’s future for checks worth $1,400. The folks selling out the future of planet Earth are those who support the fossil fuel industry. Fact: Consumption of fossil fuels is altering the climate and destroying life as we know it. Fact: The fossil-fuel industry and its investors profit from that destruction.
Pain is indeed coming to all New Mexicans, in the form of drought, higher temperatures and withering agriculture. We have the fossil-fuel industry to thank for that. Great effort must be made to help their employees to transition to other well-paying employment. The employees are not the problem; rather it is the climate change denying profiteers who are holding New Mexico hostage. The longer we wait to free ourselves, the worse the damage to our environment and public health.
Jeff Sussmann
Santa Fe
Who wins?
Yes, it looks like the governor has achieved what her lobbies have paid her to accomplish — the legalization of cannabis. New Mexico is a poor state. We all know this. Raising taxes is so important that the normal agenda needs to be extended how many times? As many as it takes. So she will sign the legislation and proclaim victory for the state and who else? Political leaders will say anything to serve those who they owe or who own them. Ask yourselves, why did it take another special session and who wins?
Charles McKool
Santa Fe
Not normal
America is the only high-income country where "getting back to normal" after a pandemic means shootings resume in places where people should be safe. But despite COVID-19 lockdowns, 2020 was one of the deadliest years on record with an estimated 19,300 people killed in gun homicides or non-suicide related shootings — a 25 percent increase over 2019. Over 100 people in America are shot and killed every day and over 230 are wounded.
Mass shootings are the tip of the iceberg of this country's gun violence crisis. Over 99 percent of gun deaths in the U.S. are daily gun homicides and suicides. And more guns than ever before — likely 50 million — were purchased in the last year alone.
Tell your senators to act. Now.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Altered vision
Somehow Innovation Village does not fit into my vision for Santa Fe. ("Innovation Village aims to combine tech and housing," March 30). By the time a development of this kind is a reality, so much more of this beautiful, fragile land, its life and resources will have been taken. The project described in this article sounds and feels like one of my worst nightmares — Nuevo Silicon Valley — simply because John Rizzo needs something to do in his retirement.
Margo Murray
Santa Fe
