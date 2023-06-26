Regarding the city advertisement in Sunday's paper — I saw the front pages emblazoned with the words, “Your City at Work.” With irony, I compare the sloth of West Alameda Street with the efficiency of I-95 in Pennsylvania. At work, indeed.
Albo Fossa
Santa Fe
Do better, Santa Fe
As a resident who lives near West Alameda and Siler, it's time to voice my frustration and incomprehension as to why the road repair on West Alameda Street has still not started. A tiny portion of a two-lane road collapsed in mid-March. Residents were told it would be repaired within two months. We've now exceeded three, and the repairs haven't even begun. Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia earlier this month. A temporary 6-lane road was started AND completed in just nine days!
Something tells me if the collapsed road were on the way to the governor's mansion or the mayor's house, or was in a main tourist artery, the repairs would be complete by now. This is more than an embarrassment to our city and our state. It is incompetency on the part of our civic leaders and hugely aggravating to the thousands of commuters that are affected daily by this incompetency.
Fiona Simon
Santa Fe
No gifts for judges
Having read the weak mea culpa from Justice Samuel Alito regarding his billionaire-paid Alaska trip, I could not help but ask: Why are judges allowed to any accept gifts, of any kind and of any amount? Clearly, these “gifts” are meant to curry favor. Why else would someone give something so expensive to someone he or she does not even know? Alito’s efforts to portray his Alaska trip as an innocent event, and Justice Clarence Thomas’s tuition payments and real estate deals, are laughable. At worst, they are blatant attempts to steer a judge’s decision-making; at best, they clearly raise the appearance of corruption. Either the Supreme Court itself should adopt a code of ethics prohibiting any “gifts” or Congress should impose one.
John Wylie
Eldorado
A new taxpayer?
Will the Mark Zukerberg and Elon Musk, Twitter versus Facebook "Lucha Libre" be televised, streamed or pay-to-view? Imagining these two in spandex gives the sport a bad name. But the loser must pay his taxes.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
A bad strip
I really tried. And F-Minus is too aptly titled. Not funny. But your Sunday foray into Baldo is promising!
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
The power of the pen
I have been reading in a number of different articles from different sources about how newspaper and TV reporters, and even TV weather people, have been the target of vile emails and, in some cases, actual attacks on their person. These people are only the messengers. They aren’t part of any secret society trying to con a person into believing anything. These attacks only show how far America has gone "down the rabbit hole" when it comes to their fellow man. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but threatening and carrying through on violence is going to far. Reporters should be respected regardless if you agree with them or not. They are simply doing their jobs. Violence against anyone is not the way to go. Calm discussion is better. Let reporters report. If you don’t like what they say, then use the power of the pen, not the sword.
Thomas Nichols
Santa Fe
After Roswell
A week or so ago, there was a commentary in the newspaper by Ross Douthat, columnist for The New York Times ("What's up with all the UFO reports," June 15), about UFOs and the possible government cover-up. Back in 1997, the book The Day After Roswell was published. It was written by Lt. Col. Philip Carso, an Army officer. He wrote to disclose what happened at Roswell, speaking from what he claimed was firsthand knowledge of the craft, aliens and government involvement. I read it back then and have since read it again. Many of our technological advances, I believe, are thanks to the aliens and their ship. It's a good read.
Patricia Fordney
Santa Fe