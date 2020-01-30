The U.S. Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t do the required monitoring of Mexican spotted owl populations in our local national forests (“N.M. business that depends on forests still hurting under revised owl ruling,” Jan. 26). The courts are now requiring them to put a monitoring program in place.
The owl population is an indicator of the overall health of our forests. The population decline suggests that our forests aren’t healthy. To what extent has intensive and widespread logging, thinning and prescribed burning contributed to the degradation of forest health? It’s simply not known because the monitoring hasn’t been done.
Our local economy would be highly impacted by a further decline of forest health, and many more businesses would suffer financial losses. We can’t afford to rush into massive fuel treatment projects without full analysis — an environmental impact statement. Monitoring is a critical part of the analysis process.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
Crumbling democracy
I am a mother of two, wife of a nuclear physicist, the daughter of a 95-year-old parent needing care. I am an American citizen who is concerned for our democracy.
A fair trial of President Donald Trump matters to me because I love the America of our founders. I am the granddaughter of European immigrants with ancestors killed by tyranny. I vote and assist with the work for elections in this state.
Senators must base their decisions only on the evidence — and cannot under any circumstances accept fundraising help from Trump. The House must be allowed to present its full case — calling necessary witnesses and allowing all evidence from the impeachment inquiry into the trial record.
The American people deserve to see what’s happening. A trial with witnesses and public documents matters to me because I know our democracy could go the way of oligarchy or even dictatorship with the corruption and a power-hungry president. His offense against humanity in immigration policy alone is an outrage. He spits on our democracy, and the facts need to be assessed in a fair hearing.
Lisa Keller
Santa Fe
Missing evidence
Ten years ago, my son, Gilbert Ray Roybal (“Gilbert Ray Roybal, 1965-2009, Death leaves incalculable impact,” Sept. 19, 2009 was murdered in front of the Santa Fe Hilton Hotel. Every time I would call or write to the Santa Fe Police Department, their answer would be, “there isn’t any evidence” to go on. I met with the district attorney and she said the same thing and that I would have to live with it.
After reading The New Mexican (“Report: Police evidence room has serious issues,” Jan. 11), and seeing the photos showing the irresponsibility of the police department, is it any wonder why there is no evidence to work on in my son’s case?
It is so disgusting to see these pictures; it makes a person wonder when you read that the Santa Fe Police Department needs a raise. Why?
Georgia C. Roybal
Santa Fe
More predictions
Praise for Mark Coble’s letter to the editor (“Predictions for 2020,” Jan. 24). Coble’s three brief paragraphs provided in depth analysis of most of our state’s political problems. I add the following: More money will be shoveled into “education.” Twenty years later, it will be noted that no benefits accrued.
Good teachers will be vilified. Benefits of parental interest, participation and discipline will be disregarded. Classroom computers will continue to inhibit thinking and destroy learning.
President Donald Trump will be defeated. His successor will reimpose all former President Barack Obama’s regulations, destroying thousands of small businesses that blossomed when Trump removed those regulations. The economy and stock market will suffer their 2008 fates. Corporations will resume their flight from U.S. to foreign locales.
The media will continue to reformat news to fit their agendas. Reporting, replaced by panel discussions, will not return. Efforts to alter Earth’s natural cycles will fail. Warmer climates will prevail for another 100 years before the next cooling cycle begins.
Alvis McDonald
Pecos
