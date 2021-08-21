If there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s that no item of clothing, including masks, is mentioned in the Constitution or mandated by the federal government. We all wear clothes and masks because local governments mandate that we do. This rather pedestrian insight makes me wonder why protesters of mask mandates wear clothes when they pack city streets. Don’t misunderstand me. I’m glad they do, but I’d be happy to know why, in this hot summer, they don’t protest clothes on the same grounds as masks.
Ruth Howes
Santa Fe
Keep control of energy
I want to speak strongly against the merger of Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid/Iberdrola. Flashy ads promising blue skies, jobs and abundant energy are excessive and vague. The claims made by this foreign company of previous ventures in Maine, Spain and Brazil are not substantiated by honest evidence. Rather, they are contradicted by corporate leadership malfeasance now under investigation in Spain, by Maine’s firsthand experience contradicting the promises of jobs and reliable performance, and by the demonstration of massive displacements of people and wholesale destruction of the environment in South America.
This merger is designed not only to produce and deliver major profits to the company leadership but also to establish a Southwest foothold for establishing a regional base for energy generation and distribution in the U.S. In a world going through incredible change, do we want to hand our energy decisions and our profits to foreign interests?
Barbara Conroy
Santa Fe
Use laws on the books
While the idea of a law for the safe storage of firearms seems like a great idea, there already are laws in place that can be used against a gun owner (“Requiring safe storage of guns will save lives,” Our View, Aug. 17). Read New Mexico Statutes Chapter 30, Criminal Offenses § 30-6-1, Abandonment or abuse of a child: 2). In it, “neglect” means that a child is without proper parental care and control of subsistence, education, medical or other care or control necessary for the child’s well-being because of the faults or habits of the child’s parents, guardian or custodian, or their neglect or refusal, when able to do so, to provide them. The father of the boy charged in the Washington Middle School shooting in Albuquerque should be charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Forget the money
It all comes down to the money. Gravity Pad, a company that builds cell towers, sees an opportunity to make a bundle with a 65-foot monstrosity plunked down on land leased from St. John’s College. On the tower, up to four tiers of 10-foot cell antennas would circle the shaft. Never mind that this giant eyesore would loom over both a historic residential neighborhood and the Atalaya Trail. The location and design would maximize Gravity Pad’s profit. St. John’s, for its part, says a key motivation for allowing the tower is the safety of its students — better cell coverage would ensure students who found themselves in trouble of some sort could successfully call for help.
There are a number of other everyday technologies available for improving cell coverage on the campus — options that would be discreet and inconspicuous. But Gravity Pad doesn’t offer those options. So St. John’s has a choice in meeting its self-imposed responsibility. If it goes with Gravity Pad, not only will the company cover the cost, it will pay St. John’s a handsome annual lease. But if St. John’s cares a wit about its neighbors and the bordering wilderness, it will decide against the tower and accept the cost of better cell coverage as it would any other student need or benefit. For St. John’s, it should be more about values and principles than money.
Michael Mudd
Santa Fe
Awash at the restaurant
Today’s New Mexican headline stated, “Water crisis likely to hit N.M. in future” (Aug. 18). That may not be news to some. What was surprising to me was when I ate at a popular local restaurant recently, they brought a quart of water to the table unasked. Last year, I remember calling the city and a representative telling me the current water-saving ordinance required restaurants to ask whether customers wanted water, let alone bring a quart of water to every table to mostly go unused and wasted. I am hoping restaurants are aware of this important ordinance and that the city is conducting “spot checks.” Let’s all do our part when we are out to dine.
Douglas Conwell
Santa Fe
