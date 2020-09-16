Note to President Donald Trump regarding comments on the California fires: 57 percent to 60 percent of California’s forest land is owned and managed by the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. The federal government is responsible for maintaining this land, not the state of California. If you want the forest land raked and cleaned, then get busy. Get some rakes and hoes and put some federal employees like Ivanka and Jared to work.
Ellen Mellon
Santa Fe
Oppression is real
Dear anti-maskers (not to be confused with antimacassars, although they are from the same era):
Know that I share your pain. I, too, have been thwarted in my attempts to be free from the constraints imposed by our dictatorial governor. She who shall not be named.
I am exploring nudism as a bondage-freeing lifestyle, but the repressive system under which we live is denying me this freedom. The “law” says that I must wear clothes in public. Nowhere in our sacred Constitution, the Declaration of Independence or even the Federalist Papers is it found that clothed bodies are mandatory. It is my inalienable right to pursue life, liberty and happiness. God did not send me into this world clothed (not even with a furry body).
I was born naked and demand the right to go naked wherever I choose.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Preserve and protect
On this Constitution Day, we must remember that the U.S. Constitution was written to establish and protect our democracy. Although the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, a wealthy company successfully argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that political spending is a form of protected speech under the First Amendment and that the government may not keep corporations or unions from spending money to support or denounce individual candidates in elections.
Let’s return our country to the people by overturning that disastrous Citizens United decision and limiting money’s influence on our political system by passing an amendment to our Constitution. As a publicly financed candidate for the Public Regulation Commission this fall, I’m proud to be free from undue influence of special interests and, if elected, will be a truly independent decision-maker.
Joseph M. Maestas
Santa Fe
Fight big money
Our country was founded on the principle that all people are created equal. But since wealthy special interests can make unlimited donations to support or oppose candidates, some people are more equal than others. As a result, special interests, such as large corporations, pay far less than their fair share of taxes while beneficial government programs are underfunded.
As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, we need to work for another constitutional amendment to allow Congress and the states to regulate election financing. Only a constitutional amendment can overturn 50 years of Supreme Court rulings that favor special interests. Sept. 17 is Constitution Day. It’s a good day to tell our representatives in Congress that we support an amendment to fight the corrupting influence of big money in politics. To learn more check out americanpromise.net.
Hank Hughes
District 5
Santa Fe County Commission
Santa Fe
COVID-19 relief necessary
As if our country weren’t facing enough problems — COVID-19 killing 192,000 Americans and still raging, devastating wildfires and smoke, hurricanes, police shootings of unarmed Black people, and an administration preparing us for domestic unrest — the Republican-controlled Senate is about to create another by refusing to pass needed COVID-19 relief. In response to the robust COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House this summer, the Republicans in the Senate can’t even agree on an anemic one, highlighting their inability to govern.
A strong relief bill is essential for millions of Americans, especially children, already struggling to have enough to eat; for families who can’t pay their household bills; and for small businesses to avoid closing; for state and local governments to avoid layoffs and cuts to services. In short, it is essential if this country is to continue functioning in any normal manner. Congress must act and soon.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.