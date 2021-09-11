I was very distressed to see, at Zozobra, a large bus parked outside the entrance to the Fort Marcy park north parking lot, which apparently was being used to transport members of the City Council to the event — and which sat there, for hours, with its motor running the entire time. Am I the only one offended by this? It is time for New Mexico's citizens, especially schoolchildren, to learn that idling is wasteful and harms the environment
Nancy Tumposky
Santa Fe
Help our renters
Hundreds of Santa Fe County renters are facing imminent loss of their homes due to the ending of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium.
This crisis points up an ongoing shortage of affordable housing in New Mexico. More than 61,000 low-income families pay more than half of their monthly income on rent, meaning they have to choose between buying food and medicine and other needs.
The most efficient way to address this problem is the federal Housing Voucher Program, which subsidizes the difference between what a family can afford and the market rent. But, these vouchers are available to only 12,000 New Mexican families. The pending Budget Reconciliation Bill provides for $180 billion in 10-year guaranteed funding for this program. The bill is being considered by committees in both Houses. So, now is the time to contact Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep Teresa Leger Fernández to urge them to fight for retaining that level of funding.
Robert H. Lurcott
RESULTS Santa Fe
Santa Fe
Appreciating Zozobra
As two Santa Fe natives now living in a different state, we look forward to the Zozobra livestream every year. Since we cannot be there in person, it is a great way to reconnect with our roots and helps home feel not so far away. The preshow coverage during the livestream on KOAT did a great job of teaching the history and honoring the Zozobra tradition. We only have one request for any future broadcasts: Please, please let the show go on without commentary! Most everyone watching is either from New Mexico, watching with someone from New Mexico or just saw KOAT’s excellent pre-burn coverage telling them what to expect. Narration during Zozobra ruins the suspense and does not help burn away our gloom. More show, less tell — or better yet, no tell! Stop treating Zozo like a sporting event or the Macy’s parade.
Rob and Reina Cron
Chicago
Out of touch
Milan Simonich’s column ("Controversial animal-rights figure says N.M. is hub for cockfighting," Ringside Seat, Aug. 29) tried to twist important news that illegal cockfighting still plagues New Mexico into a tired political melodrama with an overzealous plot — and missed the point entirely.
Our organization receives reports nearly every day about animal neglect, abuse and illicit activity. That includes cockfighting. In the past few years, we’ve informed law enforcement of multiple illegal cockfighting cases and helped find new homes for many rescued roosters. Thanks to laws put in place, countless birds have been spared suffering and gruesome deaths. It wasn’t easy to get to this outcome: New Mexico was the second-to-last state in the country to make cockfighting illegal after a 17-year legislative campaign.
But we would not have succeeded if not for then-Gov. Bill Richardson and then-Attorney General Gary King. To do anything but laud them for their heroic roles in this, and other victories to protect animals, would be extraordinarily out-of-touch.
Elisabeth Jennings
Executive Director
Animal Protection New Mexico
and Animal Protection Voters
What, prudence?
Oh, the irony of the Sept. 8 Opinion page leading with an editorial titled, "Hate has no place in our community," being followed by a letter to the editor that states that the "unvaccinated should move to the back of the [ICU] line" due to their lack of prudence. I suppose hate is allowed when it aligns with the political majority? Importantly, by the logic offered, I wonder where all the people should go who have otherwise preventable diseases such as diabetes or even AIDS? Does their lack of prudence warrant second-class citizen status? What about those who show their lack of prudence by mountain biking or using kitchen knives without proper training? How should we treat them should they require the ICU?
Jennifer Gleeson Blue
Santa Fe
