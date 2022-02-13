How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. First, we need to stop fighting climate change and just deal with it. It is real. We may be able to mitigate it, but we are not going to be able to stop it. Hydrogen is a renewable and sustainable fuel. It is storable. You will be able to distribute it in natural gas pipelines when we run out of natural gas. Sorry environmentalists, but your gas stove or furnace won’t run on wind-generated electricity.
We have to start somewhere. Environmentalists are their own worst enemies. Instead of being willing to compromise and let the oil industry have something, they take an all-or-nothing approach, and New Mexico suffers. You want to build a solar power plant, and there will be an environmental group that will oppose you to protect a groundhog colony. If we want to create a sustainable future, we will have to compromise and work together and choke down some of the other side’s broth.
Raymond Leonard
Santa Fe
No more plastic packaging
Plastic trash presents a huge problem for our Earth. It kills wildlife — by strangling them, trapping them, blocking intestines and contaminating bodies through microparticles in water. It messes with and destroys ecosystems. And it destroys human health as well, by getting into our bodies in microparticles through food and water. We need to pressure Whole Foods (and other food stores) to cease using plastic packaging around almost everything. This is so important for our future! Please join in this campaign.
Karen Milstein
Santa Fe
Chimps need a new home
Why are there 34 chimps languishing in a laboratory at Holloman Air Force Base when Chimp Haven, the federal sanctuary, was created to meet the needs of chimpanzees previously used in painful testing and experiments? If all the chimps were released to Chimp Haven, they would receive superior individualized care at a lower cost to taxpayers. A new approach needs to take place. There is some good news in this regard.
A bipartisan group of Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., John Kennedy, R-La., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., have introduced the Chimp Sanctuary Act (S 3613), a federal bill prohibiting the housing of chimpanzees on U.S. Air Force property. The Chimp Sanctuary Act would require the surviving chimpanzees at the Alamogordo Primate Facility on Holloman Air Force Base be transferred to the federal sanctuary, Chimp Haven, in Keithville, La. After decades of suffering, it’s the least they deserve. Please take the time to call Sen. Heinrich, 202-224-5521, and the other senators to thank them for their leadership. The U.S. Capitol switchboard, 202-224-3121, can connect you to any Senate office. This is a bipartisan bill.
Kathe MacLaren
volunteer, Animal Protection New Mexico
Santa Fe
A big headache
Migraines are the second-leading cause of global disability and affect approximately 16 percent of the general U.S. population. However, disabling headache disorders, such as migraines, are a far greater problem in Native American populations. Approximately 22 percent of American Indian/Alaska Native peoples will experience a migraine or severe headache this year; this is the highest rate of any group in the country. The reasons for this higher rate are unclear, but they may relate to the occurrence of concussion in this group being twice the overall U.S. national rate. Unfortunately, the resources within the Indian Health Service are wholly inadequate to manage this major problem.
From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Congressional Policy Forum will take place on the topic of “Ensuring Equitable Access to Migraine Care in Native Communities.” Keynote remarks for this event will be provided by U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, chairwoman of the House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States. The policy forum is open virtually by registering at
Dr. Robert E. Shapiro, Ph.D.
Department of Neurological Sciences
Dr. Robert Larner
University of Vermont Medical Center
