I love the beauty of Santa Fe and the many outdoor activities that bring visitors and income to our city. But if we want to attract both recreational and world-class athletes to Santa Fe, the condition of Hyde Park Road must be addressed. It is heavily used 365 days a year for hikers, bikers, skiers and more, and it is extremely dangerous. The road desperately needs repaving with the addition of paved shoulders for bikes to use. It has deteriorated to a level that is frightening, and maintenance is nearly nonexistent.
As a state highway (475), Hyde Park Road is an embarrassment when we seek to increase tourism, particularly for the many road bikers who ride to the ski basin regularly. I implore our State Highway Department, as well as our tourism executives, to find a way to make this highly trafficked roadway safe for both cars and bikes.
Pam Gardner
Santa Fe
A solid round
I played the big course at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course yesterday. Given the reports about horrible conditions, I expected all sorts of problems. To be sure, there were a few things here and there. Broadleaf weeds in the fairways in spots need an herbicide. Some tees needed to be cut, and perhaps rain-soaked rough had gotten too high before being cut in some places. The grass surrounding some greens was longer than usual. Things like ball washers and first cuts were missing. But overall, the entire course, tee to green, was in good, playable condition. The sand traps were in much better shape than two years ago.
This is not to say that maintaining 27 holes with five employees is OK. The absolute essentials might be getting done, but cutbacks are made and less pressing things can build up. Five employees allows no margin if an employee leaves or is off. The few employees are to be commended for what they are getting done.
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Always on a Sunday
Why are the city’s indoor recreational centers — the Genoveva Chavez, Fort Marcy and Salvardor Perez — closed on Sundays? It didn’t used to be that way. To those on the left, global warming is turning Santa Fe into too hot a desert in the summer, so let’s open the indoor centers on Sundays. To those on the right, government should give us a tax refund on some of our money for not operating on Sundays, so let’s open the centers on Sundays. For those in the middle who think government should be just as efficient as the private sector, let’s open the centers on Sunday because private gyms stay open on Sundays. For those concerned about ongoing public health issues where preexisting conditions make one more vulnerable, let’s open the centers on Sundays to get our society more time to exercise to avoid developing preexisting conditions. There’s something for everyone to agree on: Open the centers on Sundays.
Zachary Shandler
Santa Fe
Faithful servants
The Caballeros de Vargas is a group of men who hold dear the traditions of the church and the traditions of Santa Fe (“Caballeros president, board member step down,” July 9). They have served faithfully for many years with many of their members being lifelong servants of the community and of the church. I personally have observed them over the years and admired their devotion to the church through our blessed mother Mary. I continue to support them in their mission and look forward to being with them in prayer soon. I am in communication with their leadership and have every confidence that they will continue to be the beloved faithful servants they have always been.
the Rev. Tim Martinez
rector, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis
Santa Fe
Enough, already
Heaven hath not rage nor hell the fury of a woman scorned. Looks like Mother Nature has had enough.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Lives were saved
Milan Simonovich likes to claim that Mayor Alan Webber is “ignoring history” and that the “command staff removed all police officers from the Plaza so criminals could do as they pleased.” But unfortunately, Simonich (“Webber’s monumental bragging ignores history,” Ringside Seat, July 2) is ignoring the hard truth and reality. As the lawyer for Dylan Wrobel who was tackled to the ground by police and wrongfully arrested before the obelisk fell on the Plaza last year, I have reviewed dozens of police videos and cross-examined officers involved. The police apparently were called back not to allow destruction but to prevent the police from further assaulting the crowd and creating a police-induced riot. My client was shoved by an officer, tackled to the ground, handcuffed, and pepper-sprayed at close range in the eyes and mouth. Two others were treated in similar fashion, all in the lead up to the obelisk being pulled down and in front of the crowd that then took down the monument. While I feel that Webber dropped the ball in removing the obelisk, drawing back the police led to the destruction of a tainted memorial but likely saved human lives.
Eric Sirotkin
Santa Fe
